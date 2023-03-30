SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites women veterans, their families and caregivers across Wyoming to join a live virtual town hall April 4 at 5 p.m. to hear information regarding services for women veterans. The virtual town hall will take place over the phone and on Facebook.
How to take part
Many veterans who are enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, then again at the time of the event. Those individuals simply need to stay on the line following the April 4 call and they will be connected to the town hall.
For veterans who don't receive the call, and for anyone interested in taking part, there are two options. Those who use Facebook will be able to access slides for the event on the Sheridan VA's page at facebook.com/SheridanVAMC. The second option to participate is by calling 855-962-1472 at 5 p.m. April 4.
Topic background
Health care topics will cover women-specific needs, including maternity aides like breast pumps and nursing bras. The townhall will also include presentations from the Women Veteran Program team, and education on community health care services. Participants will also be provided an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentations.