The General Sheridan statue at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center stands watch over the grounds Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The VA will celebrate its 100-year anniversary Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites women veterans, their families and caregivers across Wyoming to join a live virtual town hall April 4 at 5 p.m. to hear information regarding services for women veterans. The virtual town hall will take place over the phone and on Facebook.

How to take part

