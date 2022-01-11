SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center is partnering with local coffee shops to end veteran suicide, one sticker at a time.
The Sheridan VA has offered local coffee shops stickers with the Veterans Crisis Line, a branch of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and other useful prevention information for veterans and non-veterans alike. Participating coffee shops include Happy Camper, Java Moon, Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee, Welcome Market Hall’s Up Café, Andi’s Coffee & Bakery and Bison Union Coffee Company.
Veteran suicide, Sheridan VA officials explained, is a troublingly common phenomenon. Statistically, 17 veterans die by suicide every day, 11 of whom — or 64% — haven’t engaged with the VA at all, said Kayla Stevens, a member of the VA’s suicide prevention team.
“That’s why we know we can’t reach everyone alone,” Stevens said in a recent press release. “We need the help of community members reaching out to those veterans who are struggling.”
The stickers are intended to assist veterans in identifying individuals in Sheridan who could help in a crisis, Sheridan VA Public Affairs Officer Kristina Miller said.
“I am here for you,” the stickers say.
By completing what Miller calls the stickers’ “big ask” — posting a selfie with the sticker on social media using the hashtag, #ReachOut2Me — community members can also identify themselves as a resource for veterans.
Three ways to contact the Veterans Crisis Line — contact information by phone, by text and by online messaging — are listed on every sticker.
The Veterans Crisis Line, Miller said, offers 24/7 professional help to veterans in need. Anyone can contact the crisis line, including concerned friends and family, to help connect a veteran to mental health services.
The Sheridan VA often receives referrals from the Veterans Crisis Line, according to Beth Martini, acting associate chief of staff of the Sheridan VA Medical Center’s line of mental health services.
“There’s no wrong way [for veterans to access VA mental health services],” Martini said. “They can contact us absolutely any way, and we’ll make it happen.”
Local coffee shop owners are excited to offer the stickers.
Heidi Homola, co-owner of Andi’s Coffee & Bakery, said coffee shops are the perfect place for relaxed conversations, relative privacy and self-improvement.
Similarly, Bert Kuntz, a special forces veteran himself and owner of Bison Union Co., said the shop’s staff works hard to create an environment welcoming of veterans. Without prompting from Bison Union, several veterans groups have chosen the coffee shop as their meeting place.
“They’ve always got a place to come and just relax,” Kuntz said.
In the process of creating a veteran-friendly coffee shop, Kuntz said he has been approached by people in need of veterans’ services. After Sheridan VA officials asked him to participate in the #ReachOut2Me sticker campaign, Kuntz said he was eager to work with them and glad to have a VA facility proactively seeking to improve veterans’ mental health.
Kuntz and Homola said they hope the stickers will connect veterans with services in the community.
“If it can save one person, that would be awesome,” Homola said.