SHERIDAN — Community members are invited to join veterans in disposing of old and unused medications for the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center medication Take Back Day on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, can be dropped off for disposal at the medical center in Building 71. The medication drop-off point is a blue drop box located near the vending machines on the first floor next to the pharmacy.
VA is aligning with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, welcoming non-veterans to its health facilities across the nation for the purpose of safe and secure drug disposal on designated dates during the year. Any member of the public is welcome, regardless of any affiliation to veterans or VA.
“I encourage people to dispose of old and unused prescriptions in this safe and secure manner,” said Kelly Moran, Sheridan VA chief of pharmacy. “It’s important for each of us to clean out our medicine cabinets regularly and to dispose of medications to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our environment.”
This action is the result of legislation signed into law on July 29, 2021. The Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription Opioids Act requires VA to establish designated time periods when veterans and non-veterans can dispose of opioids and other controlled substance medications at covered VA facilities. A covered facility is a VA medical facility with an onsite pharmacy and/or a physical location dedicated for law enforcement purposes.
Civilians who can’t participate in VA Take Back Days can use DEA’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to find year-round collection sites. DEA holds twice yearly Take Back Days, on the last Saturday in the months of April and October.
Members of the public can find the pharmacy by taking a right off of Fort Road, onto Army Lane, and follow the signs to Building 71. Parking is available in front of the medical center. To find the pharmacy, enter the main medical center entrance and turn left following the signs. A police officer will be at the drop box between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For more information, contact VA Police Officer Christopher Kampbell at 307-675-3323.