A sign on the campus of the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Health Care System, pictured Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, indicates the VA will be tobacco-free on Oct. 1.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Community members are invited to join veterans in disposing of old and unused medications for the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center medication Take Back Day on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, can be dropped off for disposal at the medical center in Building 71. The medication drop-off point is a blue drop box located near the vending machines on the first floor next to the pharmacy.

