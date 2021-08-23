SHERIDAN — Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System will participate in a virtual event to honor women veterans Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is free to all women who have served or who are currently serving.
The event is hosted by Cheyenne VA Health Care System, Sheridan VA Health Care System and the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.
According to organizers, the event provides a chance to network, connect and share with other women who have served. This year, the theme “The Many Hats We Wear,” speaks to the multitude of roles that are often expected of women both during and after their service.
For additional information, a full schedule of events and to register, see sheridan.va.gov/women_warriors.asp.