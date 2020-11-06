SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System team, in partnership with the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, is hosting a free livestream event on Veterans Day.
The annual Veterans Day ceremony will be streamed on the WYO Theater’s YouTube channel Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.
This virtual-only event features Army Veterans John Grote and Geo Gillett, both of whom now support their fellow veterans at the Sheridan VA. The ceremony will also include music from Sheridan College and student essays by Tongue River Middle School students.
Grote served in the Army for 35 years before coming to Sheridan in 2015. His career included a broad spectrum of roles and locations, including assignment at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. He now serves as the supervisor for the department which helps veterans enroll, schedule appointments and a variety of other care coordination.
Gillett was an Army military police officer who became a nurse after her service. She came to the VA summer 2020 to care for veterans in Mountain View Living Center, the Sheridan VA’s nursing home. Gillett is one of almost 200 nurses who serve veterans in the Sheridan VA , and the VA joins with the World Health Organization in honoring them as part of the “Year of the Nurse,” a designation announced last year in honor of the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.
The community is invited to join the virtual event Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. by visiting bit.ly/YouTubeWYO.