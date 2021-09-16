SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System is holding its veteran drive-thru flu clinics from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. over the coming weeks.
The clinics will take place Sept. 21, Sept. 28 and Oct. 9. Enrolled veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to receive a flu shot.
To take part, enrolled veterans simply come to the medical center campus on one of the flu clinic dates between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., then follow the signs for the drive-thru clinic. They will need their VA identification and a mask. If a veteran does not have a mask, one will be provided as they are required to take part.
Veterans who have a fever, cough or any other coronavirus symptoms should not attend this event. Veterans are also asked to wear a shirt with easy access to the shoulder to expedite the process.