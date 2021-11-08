SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System team will share a new video for the 2021 Veterans Day. It will be posted on the health care system’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SheridanVAMC, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
This virtual-only event features Air Force veterans Brian and Ellen Crytzer, who met and married during military service.
Brian Crytzer joined the Air Force in 1997, and Ellen Crytzer joined in 2001. They met while stationed in Germany and were married in 2002. During his service, Brian Crytzer deployed to Bahrain, Kuwait and twice to Saudi Arabia. Likewise, Ellen Crytzer deployed to Iraq in 2004. They both left the Air Force in 2006 as staff sergeants, and in 2007 they joined the Washington Air National Guard, where they worked together for six years. Brian Crytzer is currently the chief of police at the Sheridan VA and she works as a human resources assistant.
They will share their personal story of “Semper Gumby” during deployments and how they transitioned after military service. They now support their fellow Veterans at the Sheridan VA.
The ceremony will also include this year’s student essays from Tongue River Middle School students, as well as a sneak peek at the school’s new Veterans Memorial.