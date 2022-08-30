image
Buy Now

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System has joined with national and global efforts to raise awareness of and end drug overdose deaths.

A drug overdose is a result of ingesting a drug or a combination of drugs in greater quantities than recommended and can lead to serious medical problems, including death. VA pharmacist Megan Ziegler, Sheridan’s coordinator for the system’s Pain Management, Opioid Safety and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, said unfortunately there continues to be denial of how serious the issue is.

Recommended for you