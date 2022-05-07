DAYTON — When Erin Kilbride began working as the executive director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center 15 years ago, the annual budget for the nonprofit was about $70,000. Now, the organization operates multiple locations with a budget of approximately $600,000.
“There are more employees, more programs and more partnerships,” Kilbride said, reflecting on the growth of TRVCC during her tenure.
Kilbride has announced she’ll leave her post this summer, and the nonprofit board will soon begin the process of seeking her replacement. TRVCC has contracted with Peak Consulting to guide the hiring process.
Kilbride, who participated in athletics through college, joined the TRVCC team after moving to Sheridan County in August 2006. She worked at Sheridan Memorial Hospital when the director of TRVCC at the time asked her to start teaching classes at the center. Following that director’s departure, Kilbride was asked to fill the role in 2007.
In her time leading the nonprofit, Kilbride rallied support from the community in terms of facility and program use and fiscal contributions.
“I’m proud and thankful for everything this community has given — their time, their money and their willingness to give the center a chance,” Kilbride said.
Keri McMeans, TRVCC board chair, noted Kilbride’s deep love for the Tongue River Valley and the families who live there.
“She spends countless hours making sure TRVCC programs are successful, reaching and serving the TR valley and TRVCC members in new and innovative ways,” McMeans said. “Erin never loses sight of TRVCC's goals to enrich, inspire and sustain healthy lifestyles, and because of this, our community is thriving.”
Kilbride admits the new director will likely have different challenges than she faced. While she helped build the center into what it is today, a new person in that role will have to work to sustain it and help guide the community through the change it’s currently experiencing, primarily with the influx of new residents.
“Relationship building will be very important in continuing this work,” Kilbride said. “It will be important to care deeply about the people we serve and our donors.”
Kilbride added the center is in a “good place” for the transition and commended the board and staff for all of their hard work.
“We have really good staff and an active board,” Kilbride said. “I know they’ll step up to the challenge and keep serving our community — just like they’ve done for years. I know they’ll continue to do great things.”
TRVCC has often sat at the center of the communities of Dayton and Ranchester. According to McMeans, about half of the residents of the Tongue River Valley are members of the organization, which provides programming for all ages ranging from billiards tournaments and after-school programs to youth ski trips and community presentations.
While Kilbride has begun exploring potential future endeavors, she said she’s also looking forward to taking a pause before jumping into a new job. She’ll remain at TRVCC through August, with the goal of helping and working alongside the new director for a month or two, aiming to make the transition as seamless as possible.