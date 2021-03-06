2-27-21COVID3.jpg
A patient holds a scheduling card for their second COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose after 21 days.

 Stephen Dow

SHERIDAN — COVID-19 vaccine distribution expanded this week to those 50 years and older in Sheridan County.

Sheridan County is currently in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution, which means vaccines are in limited supply and are being allocated to specific populations. The Wyoming Department of Health developed the Phase 1 priority list based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

More information about COVID-19 vaccine efforts in Wyoming, including detailed descriptions of updated, current Phase 1 priority groups, can be found at health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information.

Registration processes vary from county to county within Wyoming. County-specific information is available online at health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/county-covid-19-vaccine-information.

