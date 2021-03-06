SHERIDAN — COVID-19 vaccine distribution expanded this week to those 50 years and older in Sheridan County.
Sheridan County is currently in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution, which means vaccines are in limited supply and are being allocated to specific populations. The Wyoming Department of Health developed the Phase 1 priority list based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
More information about COVID-19 vaccine efforts in Wyoming, including detailed descriptions of updated, current Phase 1 priority groups, can be found at health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information.
Registration processes vary from county to county within Wyoming. County-specific information is available online at health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/county-covid-19-vaccine-information.