SHERIDAN — Within a week of the arrival of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, 210 Sheridan County residents had received the treatment, according to Sheridan Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer John Addlesperger.
“We saw 40 on (Dec. 23) and another 50 or 60 on Christmas Eve,” Addlesperger said. “We are continuing to vaccinate the staff at the hospital, particularly the frontline staff who have direct interaction with patients.”
Once health care workers and nursing home residents receive their vaccines, attention will shift to other frontline workers in direct contact with the public including police officers, teachers, firefighters and public transit drivers, Addlesperger said. Both the hospital and public health are distributing vaccines based on priority lists set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice.
Addlesperger said the date when the vaccine will be available to the general public is still “a moving target.” While the hospital knows it will receive 100 doses of vaccine next week, it does not know when it will receive any following shipments.
“We understand people are eager to get the vaccine, and we want to get it to them,” Addlesperger said. “But we need to follow state and federal guidelines as far as how to roll this out.”
The hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Barb Hespen said, of the 210 people vaccinated so far, only one had a major side effect. The individual had a high fever and stayed at home until the symptoms passed. The most common side effect, according to Addlesperger, has been soreness in the arm for a few hours.
“Over 2 million people have been vaccinated with these two vaccines at this point and, outside of very rare allergic reactions that can happen with anything, it has been a very safe and well-tolerated vaccine,” Addlesperger said. “I would highly encourage it as a way to protect yourself and a way to give back to the community and help us suppress the pandemic. We all need to come together and put up with a sore arm for a couple hours, because it’s not a high price to pay to help stop this pandemic.”
A total of 43,548 people participated in a clinical trial of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. The most commonly reported side effects were fatigue and headache (59% and 52%, respectively, among younger vaccine recipients and 51% and 39% among older recipients). However, fatigue and headache were also reported by placebo recipients (23% and 24%, respectively, among younger vaccine recipients and 17% and 14% among older recipients).
Fever was reported by 16% of younger vaccine recipients and by 11% of older recipients. Fever and chills were observed within the first two days after vaccination and resolved within a few days.
Of those participating, 64 of the patients — or 0.3% — reported lymphadenopathy, a disease that inflames the lymph nodes to abnormal size. No COVID-19-associated deaths were observed during the trials.
There are two COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed. The first is developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and the second by Moderna. As of Dec. 30, Sheridan County had only received the Moderna vaccine with no estimated time of arrival for the Pfizer product, Addlesperger said.
The vaccines are purchased by the federal government and are free to the hospital and public health. Vaccines will be provided free to the community, although there will likely be a small administration fee.
The distribution of the vaccine across the state comes as local case numbers have decreased in recent weeks. While this decline would seem to be connected to mask ordinances recently implemented at the county and state levels, hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said it was a little more nuanced than that. Testing has also declined significantly in recent weeks, McCafferty said, which means the case numbers may not be an accurate representation of the county’s current health situation.
“It’s hard to draw any direct correlations (between masking and case count decline),” McCafferty said. “We have seen a lot more people wearing masks, which certainly can have an impact. But we are also seeing a decreased amount of testing, which can have an impact on those numbers as well. There are a lot of factors to pay attention to.”
There are only four hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county at this time, according to McCafferty. This is well below the peak of 15 seen at the hospital in November. None of the patients are in the intensive care unit, Hespen said.
As of Dec. 30, Wyoming Department of Health reported two new active lab-confirmed COVID cases in Sheridan County. On Nov. 18 — the day Sheridan County Public Health Officer Ian Hunter issued a county-wide mask mandate — there were 48 new active lab-confirmed cases in the county. On Dec. 7 — the day Gov. Mark Gordon issued a statewide mask mandate — there were 18 new active lab-confirmed cases in the county.
“When we look at when masking went into effect and when we saw our peaks happen both in Sheridan and statewide, that is certainly suggestive that masking has made a big difference,” Addlesperger said. “Masking is a proven public health method that works. We shouldn’t be surprised that it works.”
As the case numbers continue to decline in the county, the hospital will change its visitation policy early next week, Hespen said. Hospitalized patients who do not have COVID-19 will be allowed one visitor from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
“Visitors will need to be screened and be without illness, and they will need to wear a mask as will the patient,” Hespen said. “But this is a good step to meet the psychosocial needs of our patients.”
There will still be no visitors allowed in the clinic, and visitors to the hospital’s various departments will be considered on a case-by-case basis, Hespen said. Visitation of hospitalized COVID-19 patients will also be considered on a case-by-case basis with physician guidance.