SHERIDAN — This week’s Summit Award winner, Amadea Vaira, believes in the importance of team building in all of her endeavors. Whether it be in school, on the track, in activities or at work, these relationships enhance Vaira’s daily life.
This SHS senior holds a 3.979 unweighted GPA and carries a heavy academic load this semester with AP calculus, AP chemistry, AP psychology, AP Spanish, weight training and introduction to public speaking. She describes the faculty and staff at Sheridan High School as amazing and applauds their dedication to helping students be successful. Vaira’s nomination for outstanding educator is social studies teacher Michael Thomas.
“Mr. Thomas genuinely wants every one of his students to become a better citizen and teaches them the roles of the government and a different way of thinking,” Vaira said. “His class deepened my knowledge of our government and I will never forget what I learned.”
In turn, Thomas lauded Vaira as a student.
“Amadea is genuinely one of the most respectful students I have had the privilege of teaching over my career,” Thomas said. “She is willing to help anyone and her communication skills are top notch. Ama is willing to put in time outside of class to learn as much as possible. She is very gifted in the academic setting at Sheridan High School. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors and look forward to seeing where her life takes her.”
As a distance runner, Vaira’s participation in cross-country and indoor and outdoor track provides an additional avenue for team building. Although she “loves to run,” her greatest satisfaction is being there for her teammates and the camaraderie they share.
SHS track coach Isaac Van Dyke confirms Vaira’s contributions to her team.
“Coaching Ama in cross-country and track has been a joy,” Van Dyke said. “Ama started running distance her sophomore year. We were lucky to get Ama on the team. Her positivity is contagious and she always makes others around her feel important. Ama is a great teammate and always promotes a positive culture. Ama works hard every day and leads by example.”
Additional activities during Vaira’s high school years include pep band, We the People competition, attending Girls State and volunteering at Holy Name Catholic Church. These activities allowed Vaira to gain confidence in a variety of situations.
“Ama is a breath of fresh air,” Van Dyke said. “She is funny, witty, studious and just a great person. We need more Amadea’s in the world. Ama has a bright future ahead of her and anyone who meets or has the privilege to work with Ama is lucky!”
Vaira’s parents, Annette and Travis Vaira, are her role models and she credits them with showing the way by their example. Vaira states she works hard because of work she sees her parents attend to every day at their careers and in their home. Her own work at Starbucks is important to her in allowing her to prioritize time for school, activities, work and family.
An internship last semester at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System pharmacy increased Vaira’s interest in pursuing a degree in pharmacy. She is drawn to chemistry and is ready for the University of Wyoming, having already attained Pre-Admittance into the School of Pharmacy.
Vaira supports her belief in her abilities by stating, “Overall, I just want to put my best into what I do and be successful in school and in the future.”
Academics for All congratulates Vaira as being this week’s Summit Award winner.