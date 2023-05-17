SHERIDAN — While incidents of vandalism are not unusually common within Sheridan County, the cases that are reported are often incredibly difficult to solve, said Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley and Sheridan County Undersheriff Deveraux Johnson.
Ringley said SPD has received 57 reports of vandalism since Jan. 1, 2022. Of those 57 reports, seven have been solved. Ringley said a number of factors complicate the process of identifying a suspect in vandalism and property destruction cases .
“Vandalism is difficult to solve often because it happens in remote places and in places without surveillance cameras,” Ringley said. “The common theme is often that suspects are minors and… the parents don’t know where their children are or what they’re doing after dark.”
Such is the case throughout the county as well, said Sheridan County Undersheriff Deveraux Johnson. When incidents of vandalism occur on private property or in remote areas, they sometimes aren’t noticed or reported until months later. Combined with a general lack of surveillance cameras out in the county, circumstances such as this can render vandalism cases nearly impossible to solve, Johnson said.
“Just trying to identify a suspect sometimes can be very challenging. In this day and age, there’s lots of doorbell cameras on houses that make things a little bit easier on the law enforcement side, but as far as the investigation goes, they can be challenging,” Johnson said. “Check out your property. Even on your own acreage it’s always worth your time. Make sure that your things are still in the condition they were when you parked them.”
According to a five- year study completed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, an average of 692 vehicle vandalism claims were filed daily on a national scale. The average cost of each claim was $1,528. According to the Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, most comprehensive auto and homeowner’s insurance plans will cover vandalism after the deductible.
Johnson said cases of vandalism include destruction beyond graffiti. Vandalism can include any kind of property damage, from breaking windows to putting a hole in a wall. Ringley added vandalism can include the destruction of public property as well.
While not all incidents of vandalism or property destruction are committed by minors, Ringley said that is a common theme found during investigations. Ringley said a common motive is simply boredom and lack of supervision.
“It’s needless. A case-in-point is people kicking out parts of the fence on the walkway in South Park,” Ringley said. “There’s no reason for it and this is one of the benefits of having a safe curfew for minors.”
Johnson said vandalism is rarely targeted at specific individuals, in his experience — he echoed that vandalism is more often than not a crime of unclear motive.
“In my experience I would say generally it’s folks out horsing around or whatever you want to call that, causing problems where they don’t need to be,” Johnson said. “Especially if there’s cameras in the area, the sooner that something is recognized as having been damaged, it’s easier for us to potentially locate a suspect.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.