SHERIDAN — Verizon-Cellular Plus in Sheridan will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We are proud to give back to our local community by helping students kick off the school year with a brand new backpack and essential supplies,” said President Adam Kimmet. “Our hope is that this event will help alleviate some financial challenges for families. It’s very rewarding to see the kids confidently walk out of the store, excited to show off their new backpack and prepared to rule the school year.”

