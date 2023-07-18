SHERIDAN — Verizon-Cellular Plus in Sheridan will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to noon.
“We are proud to give back to our local community by helping students kick off the school year with a brand new backpack and essential supplies,” said President Adam Kimmet. “Our hope is that this event will help alleviate some financial challenges for families. It’s very rewarding to see the kids confidently walk out of the store, excited to show off their new backpack and prepared to rule the school year.”
The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program also incorporates contributions from employees, customers and vendor partners. An internal employee donation program was organized, and stores are also accepting donations from their guests to help as many families as possible. Donations stay local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.
No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last.
Cellular Plus has two locations in Sheridan, including 377 Coffeen Ave. and 1875 Coffeen Ave.
Cellular Plus is a Verizon authorized retailer, founded in 1998, and headquartered in Billings, Montana.