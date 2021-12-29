SHERIDAN — For Matthew Landis, prescriptions have both destroyed and restored his life.
After serving in the Air Force from 1989 to 1993, and serving in the first Gulf War, Landis landed back in the U.S.
His first daughter had been born, and he seemed poised to return to civilian life. A separated shoulder, his first introduction to pain medications and trauma set him on a different path. He drank too much, combined alcohol with pain medications and he said he wasn’t even sure why he wanted that mix.
“I hid the problem from myself,” Landis said, sitting in Bison Union in downtown Sheridan with his service dog, Kawhi. “It took 30 years of hell for me to figure it out. I lost my family, my daughters; I got divorced. It was controlling my life, and I burned every bridge I had.”
Eventually, Landis found himself in treatment in Atlanta following a collapsed relationship. He had been kicked out of other programs and soon found himself kicked out of the one in Atlanta, too. He applied to other treatment programs across the country and was accepted at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System. In 2017, he moved to Sheridan and began another in-patient treatment program.
“He had a history of trauma and substance misuse,” said Sydney Rowe, a social worker with the Sheridan VA. “And that connected to a history of homelessness and joblessness.”
Rowe has worked with Landis since he arrived in Sheridan, and Landis said she knows him better than almost anyone.
Landis immediately found himself drawn to the landscape of Sheridan. On weekends, when he could get a pass to leave treatment, he would head into the Bighorn Mountains for backpacking trips, summiting Cloud Peak, Bomber Mountain and exploring other trails.
Then, one day, a fellow veteran slid a piece of paper to him across a table. It was an article from Outside magazine that focused on the healing power of nature.
“It was called ‘Wilderness Rx’ or something like that,” Landis said. “And I thought, Rx, that’s a prescription.”
Shortly after reading that piece, Landis also watched “Wild,” the movie featuring Reese Witherspoon as Cheryl Strayed, who facing her own struggles also sought healing in the outdoors.
“As I had started hiking,” Landis said, “I noticed changes in my behavior. Something was happening. I couldn’t wait to go and I didn’t want to come back.”
Then at about 2 a.m. one day, Landis asked a peer support counselor what he thought about Landis setting out to complete the PCT. The peer counselor had done the trail himself and even worked the trail as a volunteer in the past.
“He told me, ‘If you do that, it will change the course of your life forever,’” Landis recalled.
That was April 2018. By June he had purchased a ticket to Seattle and by July 13, 2018, he set off on the PCT.
“I was worried about what the VA would say,” Landis recalled. “It wasn’t a traditional path of getting a job and getting an apartment. I didn’t want that.”
But when he told Rowe of his plans, she responded, “How can we help?”
Rowe has worked with children and adults for decades through recreational therapy. Now, she also is the challenge course provider at the Sheridan VA.
“There really is a significant amount of transferable skills from the outdoors,” Rowe said, noting that learning to overcome obstacles and emotional challenges are key skills used in sobriety, trauma and family history as well.
While the path Landis chose may have seemed nontraditional for many veterans who work their way through treatment programs at the VA, Rowe didn’t see it that way.
“From my point of view as a mental health provider, if somebody has a well thought out plan that is going to bring them meaning and productivity, and a sense of purpose or spirituality, I will support that without question,” Rowe said.
Initially, Landis looked at the trail as a way to escape — to get away from people and addiction.
What he found, though, as he hiked for five months and 2,650 miles from Canada to Mexico, was an entire community of people. He took photos and recorded videos along the way, posting them on social media and gaining a following, particularly among veterans. And while there were emotional moments, physical injuries and times he wanted to quit, he didn’t. He completed the trail in December 2018.
He had found a new way to connect with himself and other people. So in 2019, he took to the PCT again, completing the entire trail again between July and December.
Along the way on his trips, he met gear makers and sponsors who set him up with good backpacking equipment. He also met a man who gave him a cotton American flag, which Landis then traveled with for a large portion of the trail.
“I knew that maybe this was something I was made to do,” Landis said.
He has lost many fellow veterans to suicide or addiction, and each time he hiked — whether on the PCT or in the Bighorn Mountains — Landis would share his photographs with friends and would often be asked by fellow veterans to tag along.
The experience has grown, with gear makers pledging more backpacks, sleeping bags and tents for veterans who want to get outside and experience the power of nature’s prescriptions.
While the pandemic put many travel plans on hold, Landis still dreams of creating an organization that connects veterans with the outdoors. So far he’s started small, helping photograph events hosted by CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy, leading hikes and speaking at various events. He also took a job over the summer with the Kerns family at Double Rafter Cattle Drives, cooking and taking photographs along the way. During one drive, he connected with a group of veterans who arrived not knowing each other, and left seven days later with tears and hugs.
Landis discovered along the trail that more than anything, he wants to help fellow veterans.
“He left and came back more the person he was — more the person he came into this world as,” Rowe said of how Landis changed from his PCT trips. “For him it brought him closer to himself, as opposed to somebody who was very unwell at one point.”
With travel picking back up, Landis has begun seeking new opportunities. He continues to connect with veterans and sponsors, planning hikes for 2022 and striving to help others find love in themselves and in the world around them. He may not know exactly where the trail will take him, but the 52-year-old said he knows he’ll find connection in the wilderness and healing in those he meets.