SHERIDAN — The school day started normally for three of the county’s elementary-schoolers Oct. 27 before members of the Veteran Village — AMNACS organization walked through the doors at Highland Park and Big Horn elementary schools with rolled up banners carried under their arms.
Promptly at 9 a.m., Eddie Paylor walked into Lillian Bunce’s third-grade classroom at Highland Park Elementary School with Lillian’s mother, Donna, and the school’s principal, Scott Cleland.
Paylor carried a banner for Lillian’s father, Jeff, who currently serves in Afghanistan as a lieutenant explosives ordnance disposal officer in the Navy — a banner Lillian designed to honor her wrestling buddy and pay tribute to veterans across Sheridan County.
At first, Lillian looked confused as Paylor introduced himself, then surprised to see her mother and principal and then a little red-faced and choked up when Paylor unrolled Lillian’s self-designed banner featuring her father.
The third-grader posed for pictures before turning to her mother.
“Thank you, mama,” Lillian said to Donna.
The school visits capped a contest Veteran Village — AMNACS, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless veterans in Sheridan, held for Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 2. Students in K-12 could have chosen a veteran and written why that veteran was their hero and about what they do or did. Additional information, such as connecting a veteran’s past experiences to the present, were required from different grade levels and became more advanced the older the student.
Bunce said she asked Lillian if she wanted to complete the requirements and enter the contest, and Lillian said yes. The pair took the time to ask Lillian’s dad about where he had been and his various deployments. The lieutenant goes on missions with special forces to disable bombs, and Donna described her husband simply as “the bomb guy,” while Lillian knows her father as her wrestling buddy who’s kindhearted enough to play dolls, too.
“She’s very proud of her dad, and she wanted to let everyone know that he’s her hero and it’s OK for [Lillian] to sacrifice family time together because he’s serving our country,” Bunce said. “She’s just proud of her dad. She knows her dad is doing a really important job.”
Teri Rowland, Veteran Village board secretary and a science teacher at the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School, suggested the contest for the county’s students so more of the local children like Lillian could share pride for a veteran in their community and understand the veteran’s job.
Veteran Village — AMNACS had already sold Main Street banners as a fundraiser, but Rowland sought to involve children and incite conversation among family members and friends, while encouraging students to conduct research. Rowland helped craft the criteria for the contest, using the Wyoming Department of Education curriculum and history standards to come up with requirements and rubrics. The teacher said she hoped guidelines motivated students to research facts and find evidence while learning what conflict means on a larger scale and for individuals.
“We look at veterans as these people who have gone above and beyond doing what they need to do,” Rowland said, “but do kids really understand what that means? They know that their dad’s gone, but that doesn’t really mean they know what he’s doing to help us out.”
Paylor, the group’s board chairman and a disabled veteran himself, said the contest inspired him as soon as it was presented to the board.
“I was 100% day one,” Paylor said.
“The kids should know,” Paylor paused, becoming choked up.
The Army veteran has lived in Sheridan for three-and-a-half years after moving to the area for the Veteran Affairs’ post-traumatic stress disorder program. Paylor spent time at CHAPS as part of the VA’s program where he met Executive Director Kristen Marcus, who also serves as the interim director for Veteran Village.
Paylor and Marcus tag-teamed the following two surprises, visiting Marcus’ son Cian and Rhys Guzik at Big Horn Elementary.
Fifth-grader Cian told his classmates about his great-grandfather Loren Gies’ experience as a petty officer third class, while Guzik exclaimed, “It’s taller than me,” as Marcus held the banner next to the second-grader, praising the student’s work.
“I designed it!” Guzik said, proudly of the camouflage-patteren banner of his great-grandfather, Sgt. Stanley Davidson.
When Paylor and Marcus took turns asking the classrooms if students had veterans in their family, hands shot up from various desks and a couple students expressed interest in designing a banner in the future.
Whether a student’s reaction to the surprise was the quiet pride like Lillian, the forthcoming pride like Guzik or the excitement about the possibility of designing a banner in the future, Rowland and Veteran Village met their goal for the fall project — honor veterans while educating their younger family members or friends.
The Veteran Village board only had seven entries to choose from during this fall’s contest but will hold a similar contest in March to honor veterans around Memorial Day and, hopefully, deliver more banners and more surprises.
“The kids are a starting ground,” Paylor said. “If you keep them excited, keep them involved, maybe they’ll get through school, go through college and make a better world.”