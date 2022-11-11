SHERIDAN — A dream to help veterans find housing, mental health resources, and their place in the community continues on the path of realization.

Kristen Marcus, founder of the Veteran Village — AMNACS initiative and current executive director of CHAPS Equine Assisted Services, set her idea in motion during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020, reaching out to friends and creating a plan to generate potential solutions for homeless veterans in the community a reality. 

Annelise Hoffmann is an intern at The Sheridan Press through Sheridan High School's internship program. 

