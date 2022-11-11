SHERIDAN — A dream to help veterans find housing, mental health resources, and their place in the community continues on the path of realization.
Kristen Marcus, founder of the Veteran Village — AMNACS initiative and current executive director of CHAPS Equine Assisted Services, set her idea in motion during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020, reaching out to friends and creating a plan to generate potential solutions for homeless veterans in the community a reality.
For the past seven and a half years, through her work with CHAPS, Marcus has seen firsthand the plight of many returning veterans, with both their struggles with mental health and their lack of a place to call their own.
“There is an overwhelming need for homes,” Marcus said.
Her idea, with these needs in mind, initially stemmed from the Veteran Community Project based in Kansas City, Missouri, a program created to provide free rent, mental health services and job training services to people who are no longer serving in the military. The project’s success jumpstarted others like it across the country, and the Veteran Community Project itself is in the process of spreading to five other locations in the U.S.
Marcus explained the difficulties faced by veterans stems from losing a sense of purpose with which membership in the military provided them.
“They joined to serve a greater purpose,” she said. “Once they get home, there’s not that purpose anymore and it can be very debilitating, because what is their purpose now?”
The mission of Veteran Village, Marcus said, “is to provide opportunities and stability to homeless veterans and veterans in need in Sheridan County, by building a veteran home community with support services and potential employment opportunities.”
As the project progresses, she hopes to see more support from the community, beginning with the acknowledgment this is a necessary and important service.
“These people have put their lives on the line in one form or another, and they deserve the dignity of having a place to call their own,” she said.
Steve Nicholson has been recently selected as the full-time executive director of Veteran Village, transitioning from a previous position in the oil field, and will be traveling across the nation to speak with directors of similar projects and tour their facilities to better plan Sheridan’s facility.
“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel,” he said. “We are looking to find out what has worked and what hasn’t worked.”
Nicholson and his wife, who reside in Buffalo, are both Navy veterans and have personal connections to friends and relatives who have used resources such as Veterans Affairs Health Care System and Volunteers of America, but have been left out due to a lack of knowledge of the resources available to them.
“We want to show these guys how to access the tools that they’re given and that they’re entitled to,” he said.
One goal of Veteran Village is to build 50 individual homes, each about 640 square feet, and all of which will be in compliance with The Americans with Disabilities Act.
Each unit will have a yard space and the occupants will be encouraged to own a service animal, with the goal to instill a sense of purpose and responsibility that comes with taking care of a pet.
Marcus said she believes these animals will provide a reason to get up in the morning, causing the veterans at Veteran Village to be more likely to utilize mental health services, participate in volunteer projects and retain jobs.
The project will allow the veterans to turn around and give back to the community, working to provide them with internships or job opportunities, and connecting them with volunteer openings throughout Sheridan County.
“We need nonprofits to embrace the potential volunteer capacity that we could bring to their organizations,” Marcus said. “We’re trying to bring the veterans to the community.”
Marcus said she hopes Veteran Village will fill to 85% occupancy in three years, but according to Nicholson, once built, the village could be full within a month. A secondary goal is to raise awareness in the community about the necessity of these homes and the importance of community involvement.
About 250 homeless veterans currently reside in Sheridan, Nicholson said.
“People want to help; they’re just not aware of the need,” he said. “We want to give people a venue where they can actually participate.”
Marcus said she hopes to continue raising awareness not only through nonprofits and places of employment in Sheridan, but also in schools.
Veteran suicide is another topic the group hopes to address, working to educate the public and provide numerous mental health resources.
“We want it to be a place for them to be safe, to be secure, so that they can begin to heal and begin to grow,” Nicholson said. “When I look at this, I envision a platform that is supported by the community, that the veterans are standing on.”