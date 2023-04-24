SHERIDAN — Veterans who call Sheridan home are building community through volunteer efforts. Last weekend, that included filling sandbags.

Julie Heid said she reached out to Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize about helping fill sandbags given the expected snow melt. Word spread via the Sheridan WY Area Veterans Facebook group, which was started about a year ago.

