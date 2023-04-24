SHERIDAN — Veterans who call Sheridan home are building community through volunteer efforts. Last weekend, that included filling sandbags.
Julie Heid said she reached out to Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize about helping fill sandbags given the expected snow melt. Word spread via the Sheridan WY Area Veterans Facebook group, which was started about a year ago.
“We have a veterans group here in Sheridan, we have a Facebook page that we do and just kind of put out as many community service projects as we can to get people involved in the community here,” Heid said.
Heid also said the Facebook group allows veterans to build a community within a community.
Ludikhuize said he coordinated city staff and the sandbag filling machine to be present to help veteran volunteers fill sandbags at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Saturday morning.
The group has previously volunteered and held social events for local veterans. Heid said allowing the veteran group to tap into their desire to help their community was a motivation to organize the volunteering event.
“Veterans have a heart for service. That’s why most veterans join the military,” Heid said. “You have a heart for service, you want to volunteer, you want to help people.”
Volunteering allows the veteran group to continue to serve their community after military service.
“Ever since getting out, we always like being able to get into the community and kind of continue that mission,” Justin Heid said. “... So this, turns out, is a great opportunity, gets people together and just allows us to be able to serve the community.”
Clayton Morris shared a similar sentiment.
“(It’s) just what needs to be done,” Morris said. “Community needs help, we can help them. Simple as that.”
Ludikhuize said about 15,000 sandbags had been collected by Sheridan residents before Saturday. He also said sandbags are one of the most convenient ways to protect homes from flooding.
“It’s one of the very easiest and inexpensive ways for people to divert water around their properties,” Ludikhuize said. “So, it’s important that people have those on hand so that they can hopefully prevent water from penetrating their residence and then causing water damage inside the property.”
Residents are generally expected to fill their own sandbags. Julie Heid said veterans have experience filling sandbags from their service and were motivated to help the community by doing so.
“Since most people are expected to fill their own sandbags and take (the sandbags) to their house, we want to remove that step for them,” she said.
Julie Heid encouraged other local veterans to join the Facebook group. She said there are a few questions to answer to ensure only veterans join the group.