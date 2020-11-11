SHERIDAN — Every year, veterans from across the world come to Sheridan for the “Best Weekend Ever.”
Over Labor Day, the WYO West Warrior Foundation takes warriors, veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and Gold Star Families shooting, on a half-day trail ride on horseback, provides them with local meals and the camaraderie of being with their brothers and sisters.
Brad Walden with the nonprofit WYO West Warrior Foundation said the name stands for “Warriors Empowered Standing Together,” and was founded in 2016. At that time, the organization raised $16,000 and provided a weekend’s worth of activities to five veterans. Since then, it offers the “Best Weekend Ever” to 30-40 veterans.
“We open the weekend to veterans from all over the world. This isn’t just a Sheridan event,” Walden said. “We bring in veterans who may even be active duty, and we bring them in on Thursday and until Monday. We bring in warriors, veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and Gold Star Families, which are our most cherished families.”
The weekend starts with a welcome dinner and live music, and then the participants are split into two groups for activities over the weekend.
One group goes to Dow Ranch, where they skydive and shoot a course out of a helicopter. They shoot long-distance and pistol, and shoot trap. They also throw axes at the Redneck Games and they rappel.
The second group goes to Eatons’ Ranch, where they take a three-and-a-half hour trail ride followed by lunch and an afternoon bass fishing.
“Friday night we have an intimate gala and fundraiser,” Walden said. “Then those groups switch for Saturday, so they all get to do both.”
On Sunday, the participants eat at The Pony and then head to Don King Days for the only fenceless rodeo in the world. Sunday night, the foundation hosts another dinner, where participants are encouraged to share what they liked and what they would like to see changed about the weekend.
“We talk about who thought it was the best weekend ever, who it helped … and we present them with a flag as a symbol of our appreciation,” Walden said.
Traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress are very real among veterans, and Walden said the foundation wants to find a way to give back to those who have given so much.
“Our event isn’t what I call a ‘tier one’ healing environment. If someone just gets back from a deployment … there are places that have a staff to help,” he said. “But I have guys coming to my event that have been out for 50 years. … PTSD was overlooked for so many years.”
The weekend alone does not heal anyone but provides the environment for the healing process to occur naturally, he said.
“I know how all the Vietnam vets were treated when they came home,” Walden said. “We never want that to happen to any of our women and men again, who are returning from deployment and are in law enforcement or first response, and our Gold Star Families. They need to be treated with the utmost respect and kindness.”
Participants are often nominated by a previous attendee and are vetted by the foundation.
“We have it dialed in to where we have 30-40 veterans that come every year, and we raise about $100,000 annually. It costs about $96,000 to put the event on so it is perfect. Not one person takes a dime from this organization. We know where all our money goes and it goes to the right place,” Walden said.
The public can donate to the WYO West Warrior Foundation and can offer a corporate level sponsorship that allows attendance to the gala Friday night or a day with the veterans at Dow Ranch. In past years, attendance has been about half Wyoming people and half nonresident.
“We have had veterans from our local communities, and we have had CBs, tunnel rats, Vietnam vets all the way to those currently serving. We have had Korean War vets, and representation from WWII all the way to guys that have been in Syria,” Walden said. “It is not like we have only young guys, or old guys … There is camaraderie from being around their brothers and sisters.”