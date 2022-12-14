SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System will host a resource fair for veterans, their families and caregivers at The Hub on Smith Friday from 7-10 a.m.
Free grab-n-go breakfast and coffee will be available for veteran attendees. The main focus of the event will be the recently signed PACT Act legislation, however other programs and resources will be also available. This includes information on benefits, eligibility, caregiver program, intimate partner violence program, whole health program and more.