SHERIDAN — Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System staff are accepting submissions for the annual National Creative Arts Competition for Enrolled Veterans through Sept. 7.
The National Creative Arts Competition for Enrolled Veterans is part of a nationwide effort to showcase the art of veterans in five divisions: art, creative writing, dance, drama and music. All veterans are invited to enter their creative work for a virtual art show, however, only veterans enrolled in the VA for health care are eligible for the competition.
Information on each division is available online.
Entry forms are also downloadable from the site.
Those interested but needing assistance, may email Sheridan_Creative_Arts@va.gov or call recreation therapy supervisor Tami Fleshman at 307-675-3312.