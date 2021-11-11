SHERIDAN — A man returns home from war in a distant country, only to find he has nowhere to live — a truly harrowing reality. These veterans hop between shelters and programs, never truly receiving the help they need or deserve. This story has become all too common today, and for family members of these veterans, like Sean Higgins and Kristen Marcus, losing family to homelessness ignites a need to help.
In 2018 Higgins came to Sheridan to create the short film “Early Light,” which is a brief glimpse into the lives of two veterans participating in equine therapy. He connected with Marcus, the executive director of CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy, during production and they became fast friends.
Higgins and Marcus found they shared a passion for helping veterans. Coming from a military family, with nine veterans in the immediate family, Marcus always wanted to help in any way she could. Her uncle, a Vietnam veteran, returned and struggled to find a home and hopped between Department of Veterans Affairs programs before passing tragically. Higgins’ father, also a Vietnam veteran, had a similar experience and was a major inspiration for the film.
After production of the film closed, the two kept in touch and traded ideas through Facebook. In 2019, Marcus proposed the idea of buying a plot of land. The idea took off from there, and in 2020, Veterans Village — AMNACS, a local nonprofit, was born. Their vision: A 22-acre campus of 50 small homes arranged in pods of five each, with an on-campus services center where veterans can go for job training, medical assistance and mental therapy.
But progress toward that vision has been slow. Aside from starting during a global pandemic, funding for land acquisition has been a Catch-22 for the organization. As Marcus explained, many of the grants available are for direct services, under which land acquisition does not fall. They need money to purchase the land but need land to receive funding. They have tried multiple fundraising campaigns and received donations and some small grants but have fallen short on the necessary funds.
Despite the challenge, Veterans Village has received much support from the community.
“We are so happy to have so many people volunteer their time to help build or help with programs," Marcus said. That just isn’t where we are at right now.”
Although fundraising has been difficult, Veterans Village remains determined to reach its goal through creative efforts. Now, every March and November, in the weeks before Memorial Day and Veterans Day, people can purchase memorial banners that fly on Main Street for two weeks. Supporters can also purchase similar memorial Christmas tree ornaments by Dec. 17 or donate to the organization directly through their Give Lively online campaign.
A further challenge is the organization’s need for a full-time executive director and project manager. Currently, Marcus splits her time between her full-time job as executive director of CHAPS and interim director at Veterans Village.
“I can’t say enough about Kristin and her energy. She’s done so well at juggling her full-time job at CHAPS and as executive director with us. It’s no small feat,” Higgins said. “She took on the brunt of getting everything together and opened a lot of conversations quickly.”
With a hole in the organization, Higgins and Marcus have split those duties to fill the gap, with Higgins seeking candidates for the two positions and working to foster relations with local and national organizations.
“We do not seek to duplicate any services within the county but rather to dovetail our Veteran Village program with existing services. We look forward to the opportunity of conversation with other veteran service organizations and welcome their guidance and mentorship as we unite around common missions,” Higgins said.
Once the project secures the necessary initial funding, it intends to provide an important service to veterans in the community. Marcus noted the organization has identified 70 homeless veterans in Sheridan County. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, on any given night in 2020, 37,252 veterans were homeless nationally. Of those, 22,048 were in shelters and 15,204 were on the streets.
Through building strong relationships with the community, Higgins said he believes meaningful progress can be made.
“Sheridan is a very giving and philanthropic place,” Higgins said. “If we can secure the funding and get the right team together, and with the help of the community, I know we can succeed.”