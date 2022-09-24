SHERIDAN — Veterans Village-AMNACS has been granted two major gifts; the Roberts’ Family Foundation and the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation each funded a third of the salary for a new full-time executive director.
The organization is opening up a nationwide search for the position.
“We are incredibly grateful to both foundations for their support of our vision and their generosity, which will bring in a talented executive director,” said Interim Executive Director, Kristen Marcus.
Veteran Village - AMNACS is working to build a veteran community of 50 individual homes for homeless veterans in Sheridan County.
The application for executive director can be found on Indeed.