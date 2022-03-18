SHERIDAN — The VFW Post 1560 Auxiliary recently celebrated the generosity of the Sheridan community following the “Fighting Hunger Along the Bighorns" food drive.
During the food drive, the organization collected 2,000 pounds of food benefitting The Salvation Army and The People’s Assistance Food Banks.
AARP Wyoming donated $1,000 to the project and Sheridan Community Federal Credit Union donated $500 for the purchase of food products.
A number of local businesses also partnered as food drop off-sites. They included the American Legion, Black Tooth Brewing Company, Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, The Hub on Smith Street, Luminous Brewhouse, Sheridan College, Sheridan Community Federal Credit Union, John Schiffer Collaborative School, VFW post 1560 and the YMCA.
Volunteers picked up food, sorted, loaded and unloaded trucks of food, making the food drive possible.