SHERIDAN — The Sheridan VFW Post 1560 Auxiliary is sponsoring a food drive through March 5, partnering with local organizations and businesses.
Donations to the drive have been received from AARP Wyoming. Recipients will be the Salvation Army Food Bank and People Assistance Food Bank.
Non-perishable food drop-off locations include the VFW, American Legion, Eagles 186, Eagles 1760, YMCA, Black Tooth Brewing Company, Luminous Brewhouse and Thrifty Food Bargain Market.
Sheridan College will have two drop-off sites — at Whitney Center front desk and Thorne-Rider Campus Center. Please be responsible and wear a mask when entering any of these buildings.
In addition to food items, needs lists at each site heighten awareness of the need for household items such as toothpaste and toothbrushes, soap and shampoo, diapers and toilet paper.
Donation locations
The Salvation Army
150 S. Tschirgi St.
People Assistance
265 N. Main St.
307-674-1509
Donations accepted Mondays 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and food can be picked up by those in need Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Food Group
305 Broadway St.
Open Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Food Group volunteers maintain at least 16 drop-off/pick-up boxes in Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton and Big Horn.
For information about donating and a list of needs and site addresses connected to The Food Group, call 307-763-0850 or email FoodGroupWY@gmail.com.