SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff's Office officials identified the 47-year-old homicide victim found dead in his home July 28 in Dayton as Edgar Jones.
According to a press release, at approximately 3:53 a.m. July 28, SCSO received a call that law enforcement near Hardin, Montana, was in contact with a 15-year-old male who was involved in a rollover accident. The teenager disclosed to Montana law enforcement he had killed his father in Dayton.
SCSO deputies responded to the home on Main Street in Dayton and found a deceased male inside the residence. The cause of death appeared to be from a single gunshot wound.
SCSO officials said the 15-year-old male was taken into custody by Montana law enforcement. The Sheridan County Attorney’s Office has filed one count of second-degree murder against the male juvenile and a warrant was granted.
The investigation remains active and is being conducted by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Sheridan County Coroner’s Office.
Law enforcement did not release the name of the 15-year-old male suspect.