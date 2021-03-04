SHERIDAN — Questions surrounding another allegation of sexual assault arose in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday in the jury trial of David Ingersoll, who faces one count of felony sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old in a Walmart bathroom in July 2019.
Those questions, though, occurred primarily outside the presence of the jury, as attorneys argued the legality of including the information.
In her cross examination of Sgt. James Hill of the Sheridan Police Department, defense attorney Anna Malmberg added a police report into evidence that mentioned the secondary allegation against Ingersoll by the victim. As a result, Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White had indicated she wanted to recall witnesses to provide testimony on the matter, which allegedly occurred at an auction in Buffalo in August 2019.
Prior to the start of the trial, though, Judge John Fenn had ruled against the admittance of that evidence. As a result, after the police report was entered into evidence Wednesday, the court was forced to reconsider that judgment and determine how to move forward.
Because the police report had not yet been shown to the jury, Fenn struck that document from the record in its entirety.
The allegation, though, remained front of mind as the defense called its own witnesses. Those witnesses included former and current Wyoming Department of Family Services staff, a former physician assistant, one of the victim’s former teachers, the Walmart manager and the victim’s grandparents, who also formally adopted the victim and her sister a couple years ago. According to testimony Wednesday, Ingersoll had known the victim’s family since he was a child.
Both grandparents spoke to the difficulty of raising two teenage girls — who before arriving in Sheridan lived apart with separate foster families in California.
While the defense asked several questions surrounding the tendency of the girls to lie, the grandmother indicated the lies tended to be about small things, such as whether they had completed their chores or brushed their teeth.
When the grandmother began talking about instances during which she witnessed interactions between the victim and Ingersoll, she began talking about the auction in Buffalo and the events that followed, including a drive up Crazy Woman Canyon. But, Malmberg redirected the grandmother’s comments each time, avoiding the topic of the secondary accusation.
The grandmother testified that at one point, she had told the victim and Ingersoll to stop contacting each other.
“Next thing, I heard he made a phone call at 2 a.m.,” the grandmother said. “I was so angry over that.”
She added that Ingersoll had broken the trust with the victim’s family.
The grandmother’s testimony wrapped up the evidence offered to the jury in the case, as Ingersoll said he did not intend to testify — as is his right per the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
With testimony concluded, Fenn ordered jurors to return to court at 10 a.m. Thursday to hear jury instructions and closing arguments, then begin deliberating.