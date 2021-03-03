SHERIDAN — The alleged victim took the stand Tuesday as the first witness in the jury trial of David Ingersoll, who is accused of having sexual intercourse with the then-15-year-old in a bathroom in Walmart in July 2019.
The victim, who is now 17 years old, answered a series of questions regarding the timeline of events, how she met Ingersoll and how the two communicated.
She said she met Ingersoll at the funeral of her young cousin, who died in 2019. The two then began communicating primarily through social media platforms.
In July 2019, while the victim was at Walmart with her family, they ran into Ingersoll. After visiting, the victim testified that she and Ingersoll walked away together toward the rear of the store, where the victim said she was shopping for a case for her phone, then continued shopping in the children’s toy department, at which point Ingersoll urged the victim into a restroom. The victim said Ingersoll then had sexual intercourse with her.
The victim said she later told her sister what happened. When her sister told others, the victim said she denied anything happened because Ingersoll had told her to do so.
The victim’s sister also testified in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday, answering questions regarding the timeframe of events and who she had told about the allegations. The sister indicated she had told her adopted mother and, later, her counselor — Jennifer Banks, who at the time worked for Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center.
Banks testified she had reported the incident to Department of Family Services officials, who filed a report with the Sheridan Police Department.
After initially denying that any sexual contact occurred, the victim later wrote a letter to one of her teachers about what happened. That teacher — Andrew Wallenkamp — immediately reported the letter and alleged incident to the school counselor and law enforcement.
SPD Sgt. James Hill, the lead investigator on the case, took the stand Tuesday afternoon and began walking jurors through the course of his investigation, which included a search of phone records, reports from Snapchat and interviews with the victim and her family.
Hill also testified the victim’s testimony on the stand Tuesday largely resembled the testimony she gave in October 2019, after the incident was reported by school officials.
While Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White walked witnesses through the timeline of events, defense attorney Anna Malmberg used her cross examinations primarily to point out inconsistencies in the sisters’ testimonies.
“Ultimately this is a twisted story initially about sibling rivalry that ended in sibling solidarity,” Malmberg said in her opening statement Tuesday.
Hill was expected to take the stand to finish his testimony Wednesday, at which point White said the state would turn the trial over to Malmberg. It is unclear whether Malmberg intends to call additional witnesses, though she did ask Tuesday that the two sisters not be released from their subpoenas.
Once the testimony from both the prosecution and the defense rests, the case will be turned over to the 14-person jury, comprised of four men and 10 women. If Ingersoll is found guilty of second degree sexual abuse of a minor, he will face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.