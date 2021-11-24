SHERIDAN — In July, Maureen Frear of California noticed a new product popping up on her Facebook feed: fulvic acid supplements from a Canadian company called BlackOxygen Organics.
A Facebook friend had started peddling the supplements online, and Frear was curious.
How would the supplements affect her?
Would taking the supplements improve her health?
To Frear, BlackOxygen billed itself as a luxury fulvic acid retailer, with supplements in powder and tablet form. According to the company’s website, these supplements start at $110 for 60 capsules or 125 grams of fulvic acid powder.
BlackOxygen’s website claims the company’s supplements support metabolism, bone health and connective tissue formation, among other prospective health benefits. Although some reliable health publications, including a 2018 article in the Journal of Diabetes Research, indicate fulvic acid may promote gut health, the acid’s anti-inflammatory and immune health effects have yet to be confirmed in studies on human subjects.
BlackOxygen did not respond to The Sheridan Press’ request for comment.
BlackOxygen also operates as a multi-level marketing company, or an MLM.
According to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Information warnings, MLMs sell products or services by first selling to distributors, who themselves make the company money by selling products to people not involved in the MLM or by recruiting new distributors into the program.
This meant BlackOxygen could also offer Frear a revenue source. If Frear, like her friend, became a distributor for the supplement company, perhaps she could make money from selling their products and recruiting other members. BlackOxygen’s website promised a 25% commission on products she sold and thousands of dollars in bonuses.
Frear had worked as a distributor for MLMs like BlackOxygen for years. She’d peddled kitchen gadgets, hemp products and jewelry. So far, she’d never worried about the legitimacy of an MLM before becoming a distributor. There were plenty of distributors out there, making good money selling MLM products, Frear said.
“I had no reason to believe [BlackOxygen Organics] wasn’t legitimate,” Frear said.
After asking her Facebook friend a few questions, Frear signed up as a BlackOxygen distributor. She paid $110 for a packet of BlackOxygen’s Fulvic Powder, a fulvic acid supplement that, according to the company’s website, contains “all the nutritional information, anti-oxidant [sic] capacity and genetic coding of everything in that decomposed matter.”
Frear paid an extra dollar — which she said BlackOxygen called an “Annual Technology Fee” — to enroll as a distributor.
That same day, Frear started worrying about her future as a BlackOxygen distributor.
“Maybe I shouldn’t do this,” she thought.
The next day, she’d made up her mind: she wanted to return the product, unenroll as a distributor and receive a refund for everything.
But it wasn’t that easy. Frear spent the next six months trying to return her order and unenroll as a distributor. She called and emailed BlackOxygen several times; the phone number led to a full voicemail box, and her emails couldn’t be delivered. She tried live-chatting with BlackOxygen representatives — a since-discontinued feature on the company’s website — but the function didn’t work.
When she called a toll-free number listed as BlackOxygen’s on Google, Frear said whoever picked up the phone laughed and hung up.
“I just wanted my money back,” Frear said. “And to this day, I’ve never heard back from anybody.”
Legal entities
Where does a Canadian company allegedly defrauding a Californian customer intersect with Sheridan? At an unassuming, brick building a block off Main Street: 30 N. Gould St.
This building houses commercial registered agents, which, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s registered agent fact sheet, are individuals or business entities with a physical address in Wyoming who are authorized to transact business in the state.
The registered agents at 30 N. Gould St. are operating legally and providing a service for which there is demand. However, The Sheridan Press — as well as the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Wyoming Legislature and many other entities throughout the state — have received reports claiming some of the companies that use these commercial registered agents’ services, including BlackOxygen Organics, may not be operating ethically.
According to attorney and state Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, the registered agent’s job is to operate as a sort of answering service. The registered agent keeps a list of key individuals in the company and can contact these individuals if they need to. Critically, should the company be sued, Kinskey said, legal documents are served to the registered agent.
A combination of low tax rates and nearly 50 years of business-friendly policy in Wyoming — the birthplace of the limited liability company — has made commercial registered agents incredibly popular in the state, Kinskey said.
With a commercial registered agent, LLCs may incorporate in Wyoming without maintaining a physical presence in the state. Even if their office is in a different state or country, LLCs often use registered agents to incorporate in Wyoming and take advantage of favorable tax policies.
This is how, as Mark Pierce, an attorney at Cloud Peak Law Firm, which itself provides registered agent services, put it, there came to be “more LLCs organized in the state of Wyoming than there are people and cattle.”
The building at 30 N. Gould St. is one of the most popular registered agent addresses in the state, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. A public records request filed with the Wyoming Secretary of State revealed approximately 88,000 businesses listing a physical address, mailing address or both as 30 N. Gould St. in Sheridan.
According to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s roster of commercial registered agents, at least 24 commercial registered agent companies operate out of the building, each of which may serve as the registered agent of an unlimited number of businesses.
Jon Spear, a representative of Registered Agents, Inc., a company operating out of 30 N. Gould St. that serves as the commercial registered agent for tens of thousands of businesses, said commercial registered agents are essential in receiving state and legal correspondence but have no further relationships with the businesses they serve.
Spear said Registered Agents, Inc. adheres to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s rules related to gathering and maintaining addresses and other contact information for individuals involved in businesses for which the company serves as registered agents.
Although private citizens may not always be able to determine what individuals are involved in an LLC, Spear said the secretary of state, as well as the law enforcement agencies via the secretary of state’s office can freely access this information from LLCs. Registered Agents, Inc., Spear said, turns over information to the secretary of state a couple of times per month.
Although commercial registered agents are legal entities, some worry businesses to which they offer addresses may negatively impact business in Sheridan as a whole.
Dixie Johnson, CEO of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, said she worries scams using a Sheridan registered agent address may tarnish the city’s business reputation. While the Chamber believes in free enterprise and is by no means opposed to registered agents, Johnson said, some unethical and illegitimate businesses take advantage of Wyoming’s lenient LLC laws.
While about 50 complaints have been tracked in a spreadsheet by the Chamber, Johnson said not all calls have been documented by Chamber staff, and the number of calls is significantly higher.
“It’s sad to me,” Johnson said, “that Sheridan’s name is tied to some of those cases.”
Possible recourse
While individuals like Frear are free to file complaints about potentially fraudulent businesses with the Better Business Bureau and Wyoming Attorney General’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Unit, there is little legislative recourse to root out suspicious LLCs, Kinskey said.
After several recent complaints against BlackOxygen Organics, the Better Business Bureau of Northern Colorado and Wyoming recently issued a warning about the company’s concerning business practices.
Since July, the BBB has received 15 complaints about BlackOxygen Organics, most of which claim issues with the product itself or trouble contacting the company after requesting a refund.
Most complainants said they never received a refund after returning the product. Some reported spending several hundred dollars on BlackOxygen products. Two complaints warned of severe stomach aches and other ailments after ingesting the product. Another said the product had worms.
These complaints, coupled with the company’s failure to respond and “failure to be transparent about their location, products, services and business structure,” earned BlackOxygen an “F” rating from the BBB, said BBB of Northern Colorado and Wyoming Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jami Jonckowski-Weins in a press release.
The Wyoming Attorney General’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Unit, too, investigates and prosecutes alleged scams operating in the state. Earlier this year, the attorney general announced the settlement of lawsuits filed against a company involved in alleged magazine subscription scams, and individuals may file consumer protections complaints with the Office of the Attorney General online.
The attorney general’s office did not respond to The Press’ requests for comment on BlackOxygen or ongoing investigations into scams with registered agents in Sheridan County.
Spear said it is not the responsibility of commercial registered agents to ensure the businesses they serve are operating legitimately. Commercial registered agents, Spear said, are not policing agencies, and government bodies like the attorney general’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Unit and law enforcement are empowered to investigate these matters.
Spear said he sees the registered agent’s role as akin to an insurance agent. Even though an insurance agent provides a service to their customer, Spear said, the agent has no control over the customer’s driving record.
Moreover, Spear said, registered agents play a role in reporting information about potentially fraudulent businesses — including the parties involved in the business — to law enforcement agencies.
Realistically, Kinskey said, Wyoming can’t do away with its lax LLC policies. Aside from being wildly unpopular with constituents, Kinskey said, a 1974 amendment to the Wyoming Constitution states, if the Legislature were to impose income taxes, individuals would be able to deduct all other taxes as a tax credit. If Wyoming were to impose additional taxes on LLCs, make it more costly to form an LLC in Wyoming and potentially deter the formation of fraudulent LLCs, the state’s tax revenue would drastically decrease because of this constitutional amendment.
Besides, Kinskey said, illegitimate enterprises will exist regardless of the Legislature’s actions.
“Bad guys exist whether we have flexible LLC laws or not…” Kinskey said. “Our laws don’t create bad people.”