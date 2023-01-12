Police tape stock
SHERIDAN — The names of the victims in the double homicide were released by Sheridan County Coroner Dr. Robert Byrd Thursday morning. 

Erin Nicole Johnson, 39, and son, Owen Miles Lawson, 13, died Dec. 22, 2022, at their home in Sheridan. Byrd said the investigation led to the Dec. 22, 2022 day of death. 

