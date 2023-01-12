SHERIDAN — The names of the victims in the double homicide were released by Sheridan County Coroner Dr. Robert Byrd Thursday morning.
Erin Nicole Johnson, 39, and son, Owen Miles Lawson, 13, died Dec. 22, 2022, at their home in Sheridan. Byrd said the investigation led to the Dec. 22, 2022 day of death.
The investigation is ongoing by Sheridan Police Department and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab.
Bodies of an adult female and a juvenile male were discovered Jan. 6 around 6:52 p.m. in a single family mobile home dwelling at 1511 Mydland Road No. 138. The cause of the deaths appear to be homicide with a firearm. The initial follow-up investigation revealed one suspect who was found to be dead in Colorado.
SPD officers were initially dispatched to the residence after the reporting party told police the home had a water leak and that attempts to contact the residents were not successful. Officers breached the door to the residence after determining exigent circumstances existed, the press release said.