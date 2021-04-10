SHERIDAN — Molly Kinsey doesn’t want the fourth- and fifth-graders she teaches at the various Sheridan County School District 2 elementary schools to just learn facts; she also wants them to open their minds and think for themselves.
Kinsey said that’s one of the goals of the “seminar” class for high-ability students she teaches at all five of the district’s elementary schools.
This year, the theme for the class was, “What it means to be a U.S. citizen.”
“I just thought it was an important thing to know,” Kinsey said. “I think it’s important our kids know what a citizen is.”
The class started with students studying the U.S. Constitution, moved to the Bill of Rights and then to laws dealing with equality and voter suppression, as well as touching on topics such as systemic racism and immigration, to name a few.
In February, students were charged with choosing a topic — any topic — discussed in class during the school year and to write a 2-3 minute speech.
“Some speeches are opinion, others informational,” she said, “but all of them are relevant to today.”
During the course of the school year, students were also required to keep a journal. Kinsey said it’s exciting to see how their entries evolve as the lessons progress.
“First, they answer the question without any further learning,” she said. “They all look at me like, ‘How am I supposed to know?’”
But, Kinsey said the answers become more and more in-depth as the students have a chance to research and learn. That includes a variety of lessons, such as learning about a mix of both historical personalities and events, as well as current events.
“Then, we come back to how that helps you understand about being a citizen of the United States,” Kinsey added.
Meanwhile, the students are encouraged to develop their own voice and have an open mind on the subject.
“That’s how we grow,” she said. “The whole lesson is to make kids aware of what’s happening around them.”
Students also filled out the 21-page federal application to become a citizen and even took a practice citizenship test, with one student scoring as high as 90%.
Their year-long efforts culminated with a showing of 24 videos by the students on a variety of topics related to the overall lesson plan, with family and friends invited to view the presentations Thursday evening at Meadowlark Elementary School in Sheridan.
“There are no right or wrongs. It is about learning and what you take away from it,” Kinsey said of the video content.
While given the freedom to pick the topic for their video and to express their opinion, Kinsey said there is one overriding requirement.
“It has to be factual,” Kinsey said. “We have to deal with facts.
“Because it’s important to speak up,” she added. “And, it’s important to have an informed opinion.”
Fifth-grader Gavin Reed completed his video on African-American and Civil Rights activist Claudette Colvin, who as a 15-year-old in Montgomery, Alabama, was dragged off a bus and arrested after not giving her seat to a white woman in an incident on March 2, 1955. While not as well known, the incident occurred nine months before Rosa Parks also refused to give up her seat and helped trigger the Montgomery bus boycott.
“She experienced different types of racism,” Reed said of Colvin.
The fifth-grader added he believes he benefited from the cyclic nature of the class of answering the question about being a citizen, learning and researching a related topic, and then answering the primary question once more.
“Part of it I thought was pretty cool,” Reed said. “We did learn a lot.
“It was pretty fun to see things come along,” he added. “The later on we got the more we got to express ourselves and there was a lot more depth.”
Fifth-grader Jaelyn Ruybal admitted her answers were much shorter at the beginning of the school year. Though, like Reed, she said that changed as the year went along.
“It became deeper and I put a lot more thought into it and you got a different perspective on the topic,” she said. “At the end, I was able to fill quite a few pages in my journal.”
Ruybal added it was a bit different to watch herself on the screen in one of the three classrooms used for what Kinsey called the class’ first-ever Students with Enlightened Minds, or SEM, Talk.
“It felt weird but I felt like I did a good job,” Ruybal said.
Abbey Fried, an elementary teacher and mom, said her daughter, Macy, started out having trouble picking a topic for her video. Eventually, Macy chose to address the issue of police brutality.
“Once the topic came to her, it got a lot easier,” her mom said, adding Thursday’s presentation also gave her a chance to watch videos by four of her former students now in the district’s high-ability program.
Fried also applauded the fact students were allowed to choose to do the videos on an open-ended variety of topics.
“I think it encourages them to have their own mind,” she said. “It encourages them to be thinkers and to think for themselves. We need more of that.”
To keep the high-ability program fresh, Kinsey said she will rotate to a different lesson plan and different question next year. Though, the question of what it means to be a citizen will return in some form.
“Of course, it’s completely different,” she said. “I never do the same thing twice.”