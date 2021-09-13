SHERIDAN — A vintage car show will take place at the Trail End State Historic Site from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 18.
Visitors are encouraged to spend the afternoon viewing vintage automobiles as period music plays in the background. Cars will be parked in the driveway and visitors will be able to vote for their favorite.
Those with cars made in or before 1969 are encouraged to participate. To enter, email teguilds@gmail.com.
The Trail End State Historic Site will also be open for self-guided tours that afternoon.
The historic site is located at 400 Clarendon Ave.