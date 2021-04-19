SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council is holding the 2021 Arts Summit virtually, Nov. 1-5, 2021 and are seeking proposals for virtual sessions.
The theme for the Arts Summit is “Connecting Through the Arts.” Interested individuals, organizations or other collaborations are invited to submit proposal ideas for sessions at the summit on Google Forms. The deadline to submit proposal ideas is May 17.
Council members are interested in broad ideas and topics that are relevant to the theme. Proposals do not need to be fully prepared sessions or presentations but should demonstrate a cohesive and executable plan.
Selected session proposals will be notified by June 4. Those selected will be expected to work with Arts Council staff throughout the planning process to confirm session details and provide additional information. Presenters will be given waived registration to the summit and a small stipend.
Contact council members for more information, or see the website for up-to-date information about the summit.