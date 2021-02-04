SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 administration officials have started considering opening a virtual Sheridan High School next fall.
The idea sprouted from students leaving the district for virtual options and the impact of those losses on the district financially and in terms of graduation rates.
“Really what initiated this is we have had some of our students who were with us in the past who have chosen the virtual education route this year for a variety of reasons,” Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Assessment Mitch Craft told SCSD2 board trustees Monday. “We want to start looking into what a virtual program a la Sheridan County School District No. 2 would look like.”
Wyoming currently offers a few options for virtual learning, including Wyoming Connections Academy, Wyoming Virtual Academy and Cowboy State Virtual Academy. Due to COVID-19 regulations in public schools this year, online enrollment experienced a drastic increase. In 2019, the peak enrollment for Wyoming Connections Academy reached approximately 470 students, according to a Sept. 19, 2020, article by The Sheridan Press. At the start of the 2020-21 school year, Wyoming Connections Academy had about 1,200 students.
With a negative impact to graduation rates — as students who transfer and do not finish school count against SCSD2’s rate — and average daily membership at SCSD2, administration officials remain dedicated to pursuing the expansion quickly, but when presented for the first time to trustees Monday, Craft said he had more questions than answers.
“There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered,” Craft told trustees. “And that’s what we’re bringing to you this evening is a laundry list that’s probably just a starting point of all the rocks that need to be turned over in order for our trustees to make a good decision about this.”
State rules govern virtual learning and the district would have to complete a program application through the Wyoming Department of Education to get approved before implementation. Administration officials anticipate speaking to districts with similar programs and visiting with students and families who chose virtual learning to gauge interest levels of students and teachers. They also plan to explore hybrid options and present potential curriculum offerings for the inaugural year. District leaders also plan to look at budgeting and technology requirements for the program, staff training and program leadership, start-up costs and potential revenue generation if SCSD2 could draw students outside the school district with the program.
Craft received even more questions from trustees to be answered before making a final decision to push the idea into the future or jump at the opportunity. One question, posed by Trustee Arin Waddell with a nod in agreement from fellow trustees, inquired about ensuring upkeep of the social and emotional wellness of students attending SHS virtually.
“There are a few of us trustees that are really concerned about the social-emotional well-being of our students and staff, but students especially,” Waddell said. “If it’s all online, how will you embrace and protect the social and emotional well-being of these students?”
Craft said they’ve had discussions on how fully virtual students will be integrated into the school community.
“Being completely separate doesn’t seem like a good idea to any of us, so it’s on the list,” Craft said, referring to the ongoing list of questions to answer.
Research shows the school environment is critical for fostering academic motivation and social development, and many students rely on schools for mental health care, according to an American Psychological Association article written by Heather Stringer Oct. 13, 2020. Among adolescents who received mental health services between 2012 and 2015, 35% received these services exclusively from school settings, according to data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
Earlier in the meeting, too, administrators mentioned the critical need for in-person learning during the pandemic, as the immediate closure of school in spring 2020 and the loss of instruction time remains a concern.
“It’s really imperative that kids are in school,” Superintendent Craig Dougherty said after referring to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study results indicating little to no transmission of COVID-19 in schools throughout the pandemic and SCSD2’s diligence in adhering to orders to continue in-person instruction. “We tried our best with the online learning, but it just is not the power of what a teacher having that relationship with the child in the classroom, and doing it safely.”
Sheridan County School District 1 has offered the Cowboy State Virtual Academy since 2018, which uses Acellus — an online learning program with 20,000 schools and 2.5 million students worldwide — for curriculum and instruction, though CSVA students take standardized state tests. According to an April 11, 2018, article by The Sheridan Press, SCSD1 pays Acellus $1,000 per student and receives about $10,000 per full-time student each year in state funding, one of the few options for the district to increase revenue.
With budget cuts looming for school districts around the state, opening a virtual academy would, like SCSD1, provide a new revenue source to bolster funding from potential out-of-district students wanting to enroll in the program.
Most online academies pull from multiple districts throughout the nation, but SCSD2 anticipates reimagining the typical setup to encompass SCSD2 educators only, maintaining the standard set by administration in the district.
“Probably the defining factor would be the curriculum and the instruction, the actual teaching, take place,” Craft said. “...We would like to explore something fundamentally different where our teachers would teach our curriculum to students online.”
Additional information is anticipated to come before the board in three consecutive board meetings starting March 1 to begin addressing the list of questions, providing time for administration officials to potentially implement the program this fall.