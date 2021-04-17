SHERIDAN — Partnerships are imperative in forest stewardship. To further grow and foster community connections, Bighorn National Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson is releasing a Partnership Opportunity Guide to encourage partnerships on projects across the forest.
“We are seeking innovative and meaningful opportunities for collaboration throughout all program areas,” Johnson said. “We value ideas and the contributions gained from building and strengthening our relationships with communities, tribal organizations and private and public entities.”
This opportunity guide is the result of a joint effort between the Bighorn National Forest, the National Forest Foundation and the National Partnership Office to better understand the strengths, challenges and opportunities to build meaningful and sustainable partnerships. This process identified communication of forest project priorities as an important opportunity to build partnerships with organizations and agencies that have a connection to the forest. The Partnership Opportunity Guide aims to serve as a communication tool to connect Bighorn National Forest project priorities to those in our communities with an interest and ability to assist.
The National Forest Foundation is hosting a virtual public meeting to explain this guide April 21 from 4-6 p.m. Bighorn National Forest staff will be available to discuss projects and answer questions. To register for this meeting, see form.typeform.com/to/KD1EU1pV. Contact Sara Evans Kirol at sara.kirol@usda.gov or 307-683-7019 with questions.