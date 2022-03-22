SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Family Services encourages landlords to join a March 25 virtual town hall to learn more about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
During the town hall, landlords will learn how to increase their cash flow by helping eligible renters apply for ERAP. The town hall will cover eligible renters and expenses, the application process, how to receive up to 18 months in advance rent and the authenticity of letters of intent for those without a current residence. Get the direct link for the March 25 town hall, which starts at 1:30 p.m., at dfs.wyo.gov/ERAP.
“We understand that many landlords count on rental payments to cover their mortgage, operating expenses and other bills,” Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt said. “ERAP helps pay landlords past and future rent and in some cases deposits and security fees while keeping Wyoming families and individuals in stable housing.”
ERAP pays landlords and utility companies for unpaid bills on behalf of eligible Wyoming households, including those who are homeless or without a current residence. As of March 11, landlords have directly received $18 million for rental properties located in Wyoming.