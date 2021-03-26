DAYTON — While work on Visionary Broadband’s fiber project in Dayton was completed in 2020, the company admitted they still had some clean up to do during a public meeting earlier this week.
The bulk of concerns expressed during the 12-person public meeting March 23 — and in countless phone calls and conversations in recent weeks — revolves around the placement of markers related to the project, according to Stacie McDonald, director of public relations for Visionary.
“The main concern was the placement of markers and pedestals in relation to people’s homes,” McDonald said. “There was some clean up work as well, but that was the major concern.”
McDonald said the company’s work crews followed the maps provided to them without thinking about the aesthetics of placing the markers in the middle of people’s yards.
“Sometimes when you put things down (on a map), it looks a certain way and when you get out to the field it looks a little different,” McDonald said. “And the thing that didn’t happen is that they didn’t adjust for what they saw on the ground compared to the map… But they could have made adjustments, and we will get that done.”
The company’s field engineer Tyke Hart spent Tuesday touring the town and talking with community members. And he said he understood their concerns.
“I got up and walked the area, and I envisioned it in my yard,” Hart said. “And I understand.”
McDonald agreed and said it was in the company’s best interest to make things right as soon as possible.
“We’re your neighbors,” McDonald said. “So it’s going to be important for us to show up and take care of these things. So we’re not going to leave things the way that they are.”
Both McDonald and Hart acknowledged the construction of the fiber system had caused some headaches, but assured attendees the final result would be worth it.
“Your town is going through some pains having to deal with some construction and things but at the end of the day this town is going to have … fiber internet,” McDonald said. “It’s going to really elevate this community, and that feels exciting to be a part of.”
McDonald said that, while the company had a similar fiber project in Ranchester, the company has not heard any concerns from that town. McDonald said she would check in with Ranchester government to ensure work on the project had been satisfactory for community members.
In the summer of 2020, the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors approved 37 projects to “bring faster, more reliable internet to ‘unserved’ and ‘underserved’ areas,” according to the Connect Wyoming project website. According to McDonald, this means areas with internet speeds of 25 megabytes per second or less.
WBC awarded funding to Visionary to build fixed wireless in Dayton, Ranchester, Arvada, Clearmont, Leiter and Ucross for a combined $1,725,550.08, in addition to 12 other locations around the state.
Visionary received 15 grants for projects across the state, McDonald said. All that work was completed within 77 days to meet the state’s Dec. 31 deadline.
While the fiber has been laid in both Dayton and Ranchester, internet service is still not available at this time, McDonald said. The company is still waiting for indexing work, which helps bring fiber into the communities’ houses, to be completed before the system is fully operational. The company hopes community members can begin connecting as early as next month and plans to hold a public meeting next month explaining how residents can connect to the network.
Visionary’s expansion in the Tongue River Valley hasn’t come without controversy. Robert Jacobson, whose business Tongue River Communications also serves broadband needs in the valley, alleged in a Nov. 2 letter on ACA Connects that “the process by which Visionary obtained funding (from the business council) was a blackbox and an inside deal” with a lack of transparency and no notice to affected parties. Jacobson said the funding gave Visionary an unfair advantage that could put other local companies like his own out of business.
Tongue River Communications did not submit their information to be included on a list of Sheridan County internet providers considered for the project, according to Michael Pearlman, spokesman for Gov. Mark Gordon.
If you have concerns about construction related to the Visionary project, McDonald encourages calls at 307-685-5469.