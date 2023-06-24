SHERIDAN — It wasn’t always this convenient for ranchers.
In 2020 Taylor Kerns of Truly Beef — a farm-to-table program owned by Kerns and his wife, Cathryn — was using a meat processing company from Miles City, Montana. That’s when the owner retired, sold the business and the new owners went a different direction in July.
“All of a sudden there were dozens of ranchers without a place to process any more,” Kerns said.
Kerns identified the building of his processing plant in Sheridan just a month later, now home to Western Heritage Meat Company. Kerns brought in a pair of consultants with USDA backgrounds. The duo gave Kerns the green light in making the once-plumbing warehouse into a USDA meat processing plant. The building was under contract with a closing date in October.
The process of getting the plant up and running would have to be a quick process.
“Late summer rolls by and the state of Wyoming puts out the Meat Expansion Grant to where we can latch a hold on some grant money to help pay for all this. But any money spent had to be in operation by December 31,” Kerns said.
The short timetable proved an issue. The timeline was too short to line up contractors.
“We rolled up our sleeves and went at it ourselves,” Kerns said. “After closing, they proceeded with adding 2,000 square feet on one end and 2,000 on the other. The first concrete slab was poured the third of November and we came under USDA inspection on December 29. All while my son was born right smack in the middle of it. It’s been a wild ride.”
The USDA is present at Western Heritage Meat Company 40 hours a week to verify the cows are healthy for slaughter and inspect the animal throughout the process, so the meat is healthy for human consumption.
Kerns is a sixth-generation rancher and has a passion for seeing the sustainability of other ranches as well. Kerns says roughly 40 percent of family ranching businesses have gone out of business since 1980.
While Kerns is busy at the processing plant, his wife, Cathryn Kerns runs “all things sales” at Truly Beef. She is pregnant with their second.
On asked about life’s perspective of being a father, Kerns was quick to give an answer.
“You see things more from God’s perspective. You feel unconditional love for your child in a way God has for us,” Kerns said. “I’m no longer ranching for myself. I’m ranching for my family.”
Along with God and Cathryn, he also credits his crew that hovers around 20 people, including General Manager Brian McGuire.
“I don’t think this plant would exist without Brian,” Kerns said. “During the construction phase, we were working from morning till 2 a.m., until we couldn’t physically continue. We would crash in the offices, wake up, and get back to it.”
Kerns strategically had to find a way to find customers upon opening Western Heritage Meat Company. His solution was for ranchers to use a 70% off shipping rate. Customers are free to use the shipping room and supplies and only must pay for the shipping and material costs such as dry ice, tape and boxes.
“It’s a way to differentiate ourselves. We have customers driving long distances to utilize the shipping rate from Washington state to South Dakota,” Kerns said.
Padlock Ranch Company is one of many to use the services of Western Heritage Meat Company. CEO and president Trey Patterson expressed why he uses the plant for their processing needs.
“I think Western Heritage Meat Company brings our region, an opportunity for producers to get involved in selling local USDA inspected locally raised, locally inspected beef. I think that's, that's a win for our community in our industry,” Patterson said.
“Taylor is a visionary and we appreciate Taylor and Cathryn’s approach to get this established in our region. It’s a win-win for a lot of people.”