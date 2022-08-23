Blood drive

A woman donates blood in busy donation center.

 Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Continued strong patient needs for blood have depleted Vitalant’s supply by nearly 50% since the start of summer, creating an emergency shortage across the country. 

As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, when fewer donors are typically available, the nonprofit blood services provider to about 900 hospitals nationwide, urges all eligible donors to schedule an appointment now for the coming days and weeks. ­­­

Recommended for you