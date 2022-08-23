SHERIDAN — Continued strong patient needs for blood have depleted Vitalant’s supply by nearly 50% since the start of summer, creating an emergency shortage across the country.
As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, when fewer donors are typically available, the nonprofit blood services provider to about 900 hospitals nationwide, urges all eligible donors to schedule an appointment now for the coming days and weeks.
“Hospitals need people to donate during these critical weeks,” Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo in a press release. “Patient blood needs don’t conform to a predictable schedule. Several patients may experience emergencies, while a planned surgery could suddenly require dozens of units of blood for one patient. Hospitals must have blood available to take care of everyone.”
The emergency shortage is acute for type O, which is the most frequently transfused blood type. In recent days, O-positive blood has frequently fallen to just one-day’s supply. Appointments for all blood types are needed to achieve a sufficient four-day supply of all blood types.