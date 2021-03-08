SHERIDAN — For 125 years, Volunteers of America has provided social services to millions across the U.S. As VOA celebrates its 125-year history of empowering those in need, March 8 will be observed in the state of Wyoming as Volunteers of America Day.
Dating as far back as the aftermath of the American Civil War, VOA has empowered and advocated for veterans, at-risk youth and families torn apart by the day-to-day struggle to obtain basic necessities and a life with dignity.
The organization has grown to become one of the nation’s largest nonprofit providers of quality affordable housing, as well as long-term skilled nursing care and health services. From seniors and people with disabilities to those experiencing homelessness or recovering from addiction, the VOA network of 30 affiliates employ more than 16,000 professionals and empower 1.5 million people needing assistance.
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is part of VOA network of 30 affiliate chapters serving 1.5 million individuals in more than 400 communities each year nationwide. Last year Volunteers of America Northern Rockies served more than 12,000 individuals across Montana, Wyoming and western South Dakota, including 2,873 veterans who needed housing assistance, 230 low-income seniors who needed an affordable place to call home, 2,334 families with young children in need of diapers and formula, and 143 kids that got help transitioning to life on their own.
Nationally, VOA serves more than 27,000 veterans annually who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. The organization also owns and manages more than 500 affordable housing properties in 40 states plus Puerto Rico, which provide homes to more than 25,000 people each year.