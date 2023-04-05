From staff reports
SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will hold its annual Empty Bowl event April 13 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.
The Sheridan Empty Bowl supports neighbors in need. VOA will have live music by The Dugan Irby Band, games for children, hand-painted bowls and soups donated by the community. Bowls for the event have been donated by local Sheridan County schools, such as Sheridan College, Big Horn High School and Sheridan High School. All proceeds will go directly to support homeless services impacting Sheridan and Johnson counties.
VOA Homeless Services provides individualized service coordination that focuses on homeless prevention, rapid rehousing and emergency shelter. Staff members work with local law enforcement and other community partners to assist families and individuals in their time of crisis. This program depends heavily on the generosity of individuals, local churches, businesses and foundations.
Last year, VOA Homeless Services assisted 523 individuals representing 443 households. In total, more than 15,500 individuals across Wyoming, Montana and western South Dakota received assistance last year through VOA programs.
Tickets for the event are available online at voanr.org/sheridan-soup, or at the door with costs of $30 for families (two adults and two children), $15 for adults and $5 for children; children 5 and younger are free.
Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St. in Sheridan.