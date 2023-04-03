SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies and volunteer partners will host its annual fundraiser, Empty Bowl, April 13.
From 5-6:30 p.m., families can pick out a donated bowl and try different soups made by local volunteers, restaurants and community partners.
Tickets are $30 for families, $15 for adults and $5 for children older than 5. Children 5 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at voanor.org/emptybowl.
The event is open to the public and will be held at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, located at 1753 Victoria St.