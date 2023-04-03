Volunteers
Buy Now

Volunteers John Woller, left, and Greta Knapp hand out prizes for tickets during the “Filling and Empty Bowl” VOA soup fundraiser at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. Justin Sheely | The Sheridan Press

 By Ashleigh Snoozy

SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies and volunteer partners will host its annual fundraiser, Empty Bowl, April 13. 

From 5-6:30 p.m., families can pick out a donated bowl and try different soups made by local volunteers, restaurants and community partners. 

Recommended for you