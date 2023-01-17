FreedomHall.jpg
Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is hosting “Where to Turn,” a resource event Jan. 26, from 9-11 a.m. at Ramada Plaza, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive. This community resource event is for anyone experiencing difficulty with housing or other resource access issues in Sheridan County.

The two-hour event will provide homeless individuals and low-income families access to community resources for housing assistance in Sheridan and surrounding areas. There will be food and hygiene kits provided by AARP and VOA for those in need. Local providers, such as the Advocacy and Resource Center, Compass Center for Families and others, will be in attendance to provide resources to those in need.

