SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is hosting “Where to Turn,” a resource event Jan. 26, from 9-11 a.m. at Ramada Plaza, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive. This community resource event is for anyone experiencing difficulty with housing or other resource access issues in Sheridan County.
The two-hour event will provide homeless individuals and low-income families access to community resources for housing assistance in Sheridan and surrounding areas. There will be food and hygiene kits provided by AARP and VOA for those in need. Local providers, such as the Advocacy and Resource Center, Compass Center for Families and others, will be in attendance to provide resources to those in need.
This event will take place in conjunction with the Point-in-Time Count of homeless individuals in Sheridan County. The PIT Count is conducted by local agencies on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on a yearly basis.
The survey is a count of those experiencing sheltered and unsheltered homelessness in Wyoming. This count is essential to help identify the gaps in housing services and fund state programs.
Unsheltered homelessness is defined as individuals sleeping in locations not intended for human occupancy, such as cars, abandoned buildings, parks or streets. If anyone knows of individuals who currently meet this description in Sheridan County, this event will provide them with necessary housing resources.
For those needing transportation to the event, the Goose Creek Transit Fixed Route bus system has a stop directly across the street from the Ramada Inn, behind Petco, with arrival times at seven and 37 minutes after each hour. The fixed route is free of charge and begins and ends at The Hub on Smith.