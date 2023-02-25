SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies offers an Independent Living program for individuals between the ages of 17 and 24, providing housing, support and learning opportunities for those coming from a range of underprivileged backgrounds. Whether an individual is homeless, aged out of the foster care system or otherwise struggling, the donor-funded program aims to provide care and structure to those who need it.

The VOA Independent Living program in Sheridan currently houses five individuals who might otherwise be homeless. Independent Living Coordinator Ricardo Sanon said youth homelessness is a bigger problem in Sheridan than community members may realize.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

