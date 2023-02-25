SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies offers an Independent Living program for individuals between the ages of 17 and 24, providing housing, support and learning opportunities for those coming from a range of underprivileged backgrounds. Whether an individual is homeless, aged out of the foster care system or otherwise struggling, the donor-funded program aims to provide care and structure to those who need it.
The VOA Independent Living program in Sheridan currently houses five individuals who might otherwise be homeless. Independent Living Coordinator Ricardo Sanon said youth homelessness is a bigger problem in Sheridan than community members may realize.
“We’re constantly surprised at how many homeless youth there are in the Sheridan community that are couch surfing, that are staying at a friend’s house for a while, then another friend’s and bouncing around and not getting the support and structure that they need to be successful,” Sanon said.
The VOA currently has two apartments available with two beds each and a double-wide trailer introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. VOA aims to expand the program to have 16 more beds with the construction of eight more apartments, allowing the capacity to house 20 clients.
The apartments are structured similar to a dorm room, Sanon said, with two beds, a full kitchen and bathroom and in-unit washers and dryers. The structure of the apartments serves not only to benefit the individuals living there by providing basic facilities, but it also gives them the opportunity to learn how to cook, clean, do laundry and housekeep, skills most people learn from their parents.
“It’s hard for a lot of folks to imagine because we grew up and our parents said, ‘Hey, this is the insurance you have to have, this is what a checking account is, this is what a savings account is, this is what a family meal looks like, this is how to go grocery shopping,’” Sanon said. “The clients we’re dealing with are a lot of individuals who have never had someone to step into that role.”
Independent Living also seeks to teach finances and budgeting. Individuals living in the apartments are responsible for buying their own groceries and paying monthly rent, which amounts to $200 or 30% of their income, whichever is lower.
Senior Director of Development and Communications at VOA Dave Shumway said the low cost of rent for the apartments allows clients the opportunity to learn how to budget while also providing them a place to stay that doesn’t break the bank.
“If you tell an 18-year-old kid who just aged out of the foster care system, ‘Hey, you’ve got to go find a place to rent and the cheapest place you can find is $1,200 a month,’ that’s impossible for them and homelessness becomes the only option,” Shumway said.
Gawain Sharkey, currently 19, was living with his grandparents from a young age. As he approached 17, his grandmother was unwell and had to move away. Sharkey was emancipated and stayed in Sheridan to finish high school, living with a friend before joining the Independent Living program. Sharkey said he learned about the program through his peers during a stay at the group home.
“[Independent Living] gave me an opportunity to learn finances and just gave me a place to stay while I brought myself together and figured out what I wanted to do with my life after high school,” Sharkey said. “I made new friends and it felt nice to be a part of the program.”
Sharkey has since graduated from the program with a stable job and stable housing, the ultimate goal of Independent Living.
“It’s a really great opportunity for people that want to surround themselves with people more like themselves who struggle with the same problems they have,” Sharkey said. “They get to learn what other people go through and how they deal with it in a really good way.”
The reach of Independent Living extends beyond just the individual, Sanon said. When clients benefit from the program, the community benefits too.
“It revives hope. It keeps people in the community to help fill different jobs and they can also be successful,” Sanon said. “They’re not bad people. They’re just showing that change and turnaround because a lot of times you see them go through the school system and then once school is done, who’s there to help them?... There’s so many resources here and there are people here to help and continue on with that change, to break the cycle.”
Shumway echoed this, stressing the importance of intervening at such a critical age as a means of prevention.
“It’s not kids that are causing problems and being sent away, these are kids that are in the foster care system and this is oftentime the first time that somebody is stepping in and investing in their lives,” Shumway said. “We’ve been blessed to be able to provide [Independent Living] in Sheridan and when you get to meet with some of the Independent Living kids or read some of the success stories online, it’s really amazing to see the turnaround that happens in these kids’ lives.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.