SHERIDAN — As announced earlier this summer, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies and Peak Wellness Center finally celebrated its merger in a private luncheon and presentation session Wednesday.
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies — which provides veteran services, residential addiction treatment, homeless services, low-income senior housing, youth services, adult re-entry and community health services, among others — added mental health services by acquiring Peak Wellness Center — which describes itself as a five-decade comprehensive, all-ages mental health and substance abuse treatment service throughout Wyoming, including Albany, Goshen, Laramie and Platte counties.
Two Julys ago, VOANR CEO Jeff Holsinger said he and Karl Cline, former CEO of Peak Wellness Center, were just two buddies running two separate entities who talked about challenges and the potential of their separate entities. Holsinger said through this process, Cline and his team showed humility and will add value to the services provided at VOANR with an extra 100 beds and in-house mental health services.
“The merger process with Peak Wellness was a thoughtful, inclusive and comprehensive one,” former VOANR board chair Dale Acker said following the luncheon.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, who previously served on the VOANR board, spoke highly of the organization.
“What’s great about this marriage today is listening to the needs and meeting those needs with resources,” Gordon said.
The merger will continue under the VOANR title, providing services throughout Wyoming and surrounding region.