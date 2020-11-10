SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies at 10 a.m. on Veterans Day for its annual celebration.
This year's Veterans Day celebration is going virtual. The first half will last about 40 minutes and include messages from Gov. Mark Gordon, Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Sen. Jon Tester of Montana. Following the main session will be a presentation by Gordy Ewell, a combat veteran and motivational speaker.
Those interested may join via Zoom at zoom.us/j/98947342526. The webinar ID is 989 4734 2526.