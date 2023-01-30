SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is set to break ground on several building projects that will enhance existing services and improve access to care for the wide range of clients they serve.
Last year VOA helped more than 15,500 individuals across Montana, Wyoming and western South Dakota through their mission to “harness hope and reshape futures through a faith-based ministry.”
Following mergers with Peak Wellness Center and Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center, Volunteers of America has become the largest provider of behavioral health services in Wyoming.
“Recent mergers have given us more than 60 years of collective experience in behavioral health care,” said Volunteers of America Northern Rockies CEO Jeff Holsinger.
VOA operates outpatient mental health clinics, residential mental health housing and addiction treatment services in 11 counties across the state of Wyoming.
Volunteers of America has been awarded more than $4,000,000 dollars from the Wyoming State Land and Investment Board to enhance existing behavioral health facilities. Projects include regional crisis stabilization facilities in Cheyenne and Sheridan, and women’s substance use disorder treatment in Cheyenne.
“Crisis stabilization services are essential in reducing Title 25 placements and diverting individuals, when appropriate, from costly hospitalizations,” VOA Vice President of Outpatient Services Dr. Aimee Foster said.
In Sheridan, crisis stabilization services will complement the recently funded inpatient crisis project at Sheridan Memorial Hospital by providing step-down services for individuals leaving hospitalization, while creating a true continuum of mental healthcare for Sheridan residents. Simultaneously, the addition of treatment services for women in Cheyenne will increase VOA’s statewide female-specific capacity from 40 individuals to 52, ensuring priority female access to treatment for women across Wyoming.
Additionally, the United States Department of Veteran Affairs has awarded Volunteers of America $2,455,666 to expand Veteran homes in Sheridan and Billings, Montana.
These programs provide homeless veterans with safe transitional housing, alongside the tools and support they need to successfully acquire and maintain permanent housing. VOA continues to be the largest nongovernment provider of veteran services in Montana and Wyoming. The organization provides rapid rehousing, homeless prevention, transitional housing and employment services to homeless veterans across their three-state service area.
Finally, to meet the needs of Sheridan’s growing homeless youth population, Volunteers of America plans to build four new apartments designed to house eight youth who lack the family support to successfully transition into adulthood.
These homes will allow youth to work one-on-one with staff to learn life skills and develop a plan to be successful.
This project has an estimated cost of $833,000.