volunteers of america northern rockies chapel
SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies has been providing homeless services to the Sheridan community for more than a decade. Since merging with Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center in September 2022, VOA also provides community mental health services in Sheridan.

To streamline these services and enhance the continuum of care for individuals seeking help, the Homeless Outreach Program will operate out of the Sheridan Mental Health Clinic located at 1221 W. Fifth St. starting Feb. 15.

