SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies has been providing homeless services to the Sheridan community for more than a decade. Since merging with Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center in September 2022, VOA also provides community mental health services in Sheridan.
To streamline these services and enhance the continuum of care for individuals seeking help, the Homeless Outreach Program will operate out of the Sheridan Mental Health Clinic located at 1221 W. Fifth St. starting Feb. 15.
The Homeless Outreach Program provides individualized service coordination that focuses on homeless prevention, rapid rehousing, and emergency shelter. Staff work with local law enforcement and other community partners to act as a front line in providing assistance to families and individuals in their time of crisis.
This program depends heavily on the generosity of individuals, local churches, businesses, and foundations.
Beginning Feb. 15, if you or someone you know is experiencing a housing crisis, call VOA at 307-283-3636 or see the Sheridan Clinic located at 1221 W. Fifth St. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may also submit a housing assistance form anytime through the VOA website at voanr.org/help-wy.