SHERIDAN — Across Wyoming, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies brings its wraparound services to veterans, providing on-the ground assistance and a space for veterans to give voice to and heal from challenging experiences.
Through its Veteran Services programs, the VOA provides several programs that are designed to address the needs of veteran populations, providing a hand up — not a hand out — to veterans in need. In particular, the VOA works with other community resources, including the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System, to achieve the goal of ending veteran homelessness.
“All of our veteran programs are veteran choice programs,” VOA Senior Director of Veteran Services Mike Keller said. “We can offer a lot, but we are only going to go where the veteran needs, or wants, to go. We will never say anyone has to do anything. We are here only if they feel they have a need.”
Practically speaking, there are several programs offered by the VOA the public may not know about, Keller said. The first is what the organization calls its Supportive Services for Veterans Families program, a VA program to combat veteran homelessness.
“With that, we utilize funding and case management to either help veterans and their families who are homeless, or who have a 30-day eviction. We work to keep them from becoming homeless,” Keller said.
The supportive services program is the VOA’s most robust program, and through case management, veterans can access job help, resume writing assistance, help looking for housing or filling out applications. The VOA has health care navigators, legal aid assistance and can help veterans with Social Security disability outreach and assistance. Supportive services is a low-income qualifying program with specific county by county criteria.
“With SSVF, we are the advocates, but we also have the funding to help pay for past rental arrears, or if someone is behind on utilities, we can help with that,” Keller said. “We also can provide rental assistance, eligible up to two years in 50% rental assistance.”
The second program is called the Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program. Under the program, the VOA works with the same group of veterans as in the supportive services program, getting those people back into the workforce. The program, Keller said, is designed to uniquely meet a veteran’s needs.
“Again, we’re providing case management, resources and advocacy, and we have some funding that is used to help get veterans retrained,” Keller said. “Maybe it is buying them steel-toed boots if that is what they need for a job, or — we had a veteran who was a chef and needed knives to get a job, so we bought him a set of knives.”
The VOA also has a transitional home for veterans in Sheridan called Freedom Hall, where veterans can live short term or up to two years while they work to find permanent housing, Keller said. Many veterans access services in more than one program area, meaning the VOA can offer wraparound services for those who have served our country, Keller said.
When it comes to veterans’ mental health, Samantha Satchell, director of moral injury for veterans services at VOA, has been tasked with administering a suicide prevention grant targeting the rising rate of suicide among veterans across Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota.
“What we are doing through our grant is providing outreach and education for families and communities where we can educate people on suicide prevention, and moral injury specifically is our focus,” she said.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Center for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, moral injury can occur in response to acting or witnessing behaviors that go against an individual’s values and moral beliefs. Moral injury is the distressing psychological, behavioral, social and sometimes spiritual aftermath of exposure to such events.
“For us, this (grant) is a really excellent resource. The VOA has been doing moral injury work for several years, but with this grant, we are able to take moral injury and serve a wider array of veterans,” Satchell said.
Wyoming is a state that supports its veterans, Keller said, and a state with more veterans per capita perhaps than any other state besides Montana.
“We have a high population of veterans … but with that, that means there is a large population that needs help,” Keller said. “Many of our staff in our programs are veterans.
“The programs that (Samantha Satchell) is leading, we’re going to train veterans to lead those groups, so they are veteran-to-veteran programs,” he said.
The VOA wants to meet individuals exactly where they are, without judgment, she said.
“We’re really looking to lower barriers for these kinds of support. We are not here to diagnose, or to say that there is something wrong with someone. We are here to say that if you have experienced something that was challenging, if something struck you or violated your moral code and whether that was in active duty, we want to give you an opportunity — in a safe space — to give meaning to that story and provide opportunity to heal,” Satchell said.
With the housing market being what it is today, and with an influx of people moving to Wyoming, it can be harder for veterans to find affordable housing, Keller said.
And the mental health challenges are just as real, if not as tangible.
“We want to be those people who are coming alongside, walking with our veterans so they are never alone,” Keller said.
For more information about the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies and its veterans services throughout the region, see voanr.org/veteran-services or call 1-844-4-VOA-Vet.