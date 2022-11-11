FreedomHall.jpg
Buy Now

Volunteers of America Northern Rockies' Freedom Hall is covered in snow Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Veterans can live short term or up to two years here while they work to find permanent housing. 

 Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Across Wyoming, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies brings its wraparound services to veterans, providing on-the ground assistance and a space for veterans to give voice to and heal from challenging experiences.

Through its Veteran Services programs, the VOA provides several programs that are designed to address the needs of veteran populations, providing a hand up — not a hand out — to veterans in need. In particular, the VOA works with other community resources, including the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System, to achieve the goal of ending veteran homelessness.

Tags

Recommended for you