SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies canceled the public hearing originally scheduled for Oct. 31 meant to discuss the proposed usage of Community Development Block Grant funding for a community project in Sheridan County.
VOA is no longer seeking funding through the current application process due in October. Volunteers of America Northern Rockies said in a press release that they remain dedicated to serving Sheridan County and will continue to look for funding opportunities that will support and enhance that work.